Tennessee early voting period for state primary, county general elections now open

The early voting period for Tennessee state elections opens on July 12th and will run through July 27th.

The upcoming election includes primary races for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Marsha Blackburn, as well as races for congressional seats and state legislative offices. Several Tennessee counties will also hold general elections for open offices.

Mail-in absentee ballots are available upon request to voters who meet one of several eligible circumstances. A full list of qualifications can be found on the Tennessee Secretary of State website.

No excuse is needed to vote early in-person, according to the Secretary of State’s website. Voters can fill out ballots in-person at their county’s election commission office or, in certain counties, at the office’s satellite voting location. Hours of availability vary by county.

The Secretary of State’s office says there are some benefits to early voting, such as the ability to choose a date and time that best fits a voter’s schedule.

Under a law passed late last year, polling places are required to display signs that say it is a crime to vote in a primary without being a “bona fide” member of that party although Tennessee primary elections remain open. Lawsuits have been filed challenging the new law. State statutes do not define who qualifies as a bona fide party member.

Tennessee state election day is August 1st.