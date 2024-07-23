Tennessee DNC delegates first in the nation to back Kamala Harris

Tennessee delegates to the Democratic National Convention became some of the first to support Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s nominee for president. The delegation moved quickly after President Biden announced he was ending his re-election bid.

Delegates voted unanimously in favor of Harris Sunday afternoon, after previously pledging their support for Biden in the spring following Tennessee’s presidential primaries.

State party chair Hendrell Remus said that Harris has been active in Tennessee during her term as vice president.

“Whether it was the Covenant School shooting or the death of Tyre Nichols or speaking at Tennessee State University, she has been here in our state. She’s been on the ground. She’s been a friend to Tennessee,” Remus said on MSNBC. “We are steadfast in our support for vice President Harris to become a historic first woman president of the United States.”

Early voters at the polls on Monday told WPLN News that they’re ready to support a Harris presidency.

“I still like Biden, but I’m backing Harris now,” said 70-year-old Johnny Merrimon of Bordeaux. “I think she’s in touch with the people of the day, the younger people that’s coming up and all that, and it’s time for those old people to step aside.”

Ali Wine, who voted in South Nashville, said the announcement gives her more hope for a Democratic win this November.

“Kamala Harris has an incredible track record as a prosecutor. She has an incredible track record as a vice president, and I think we could put forth a really good case to having her as our first female president in the White House,” she said.

Voters also praised Biden for his decision not to run.

“If he had still run, I would still be with him, but I think he did an honorable thing that many people would not do and that was to step aside in the best interest of our country,” retired police officer Jimmy Greer said. “I think (Harris) will be good. I think she’ll bring a fresh view, and I think she’ll be a great leader.”

The delegation’s unanimous vote in Harris’s favor comes four weeks before the DNC is set to take place in Chicago.

Former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump will be in Nashville later this week for the Bitcoin 2024 conference.

Alexis Marshall and Rose Gilbert contributed to this report.