Henry, Weakley counties elect new mayors in Aug. 1 race

Henry and Weakley County residents elected new mayors on Thursday in addition to voting in a handful of federal and state primary races.

Republican Randy Geiger will be the next mayor of Henry County, Tennessee. With unofficial results showing he garnered more than 60 percent of the vote, Geiger defeated independent Tim Wirgau in Thursday’s county general election.

The office in the northwest Tennessee county opened up after former county mayor John Penn Ridgeway announced his resignation to lead the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Henry/Carroll Campus this spring.

Weakley County also elected a new mayor Thursday.

Dale Hutcherson, who filed as independent but identifies as a Republican, defeated Republican nominee John Robert Freeman by a nearly two-to-one vote margin.

Hutcherson owns and operates a law office in Martin. Hutcherson was elected to the Dresden City Council in 2022. He has also been an active firefighter with the City of Dresden for more than a decade.