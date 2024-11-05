Republicans maintain control of far western Ky. legislative seats
Republican legislators continued their dominance in far western Kentucky, maintaining control of over a dozen offices in the state House and Senate combined after Tuesday’s election.
The GOP landslide victories across the western portion of the Bluegrass state represent a continuation of the Republican Party’s firm grip on the state legislature over the past decade. Republicans gained control of the state House in 2017 after nearly 100 years of Democratic leadership. The GOP holds a supermajority in both legislative chambers.
Odd-numbered Kentucky Senate offices were up for election this year.
Republican Jason Howell of Murray won his second term in office. He’ll start his next term in January representing District 1 – which includes Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon and Trigg counties. After defeating former Republican state Rep. Lynn Bechler in the May primary, Howell did not face any competition in the general election.
Hopkinsville attorney Craig Richardson will take over the District 3 Senate office, which covers Caldwell, Christian and Muhlenberg counties. The Republican – who faced no challengers in either the primary or general elections – will replace Republican Sen. Whitney Westferfield, who is leaving the legislature after three terms in office.
All 100 Kentucky House seats were up for grabs in the general election. Those who will be representing far western Kentucky in 2025 include:
- Steven Rudy, Republican (District 1 – Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman counties and part of McCracken County). Rudy, who is currently the House Majority Floor Leader, will be entering his 11th term in the legislature. He defeated Democrat Fredrick Fountain in the general election.
- Kim Holloway, Republican (District 2 – Graves County and part of McCracken County). Holloway defeated incumbent Rep. Richard Heath in the May primary, and had no challenger in the general election. This will be her first term in the state House.
- Randy Bridges, Republican (District 3 – Livingston County and part of McCracken County). He defeated Democratic challenger Carrie Gottschalk Singler in the general election to win his fourth term in office.
- Wade Williams, Republican (District 4 – Hopkins County). Williams defeated Democrat Lloyd Smith in the general election. He’ll be entering his second term in office.
- Mary Beth Imes (District 5 – Calloway County and part of Trigg County). Imes defeated Democratic challenger Lauren Hines in the general election. She will start her third term in office in January.
- Chris Freeland, Republican (District 6 – Marshall and Lyon counties and part of McCracken County). He defeated Democratic challenger Linda Edwards in the general election to win his fourth term in office.
- Walker Thomas, Republican (District 8 – Caldwell County and part of Christian and Trigg counties). Thomas did not have an opponent in either the primary or general elections. He will be entering his fifth term in the legislature.
- Myron Dossett, Republican (District 9 – Part of Christian County). He defeated Democrat Twyla Dillard in the general election. Dossett will start his 10th term in the state House in January.
- Jim Gooch, Republican (District 12 – Crittenden, McLean, Union and Webster counties). He defeated Democratic challenger Alton Ayer in the general election. Gooch will start his 16th term in the state House in January.
- Rebecca Raymer, Republican (District 15 – Muhlenberg and Butler counties). Raymer did not have a challenger in either the primary or general elections. She will be entering her second term in the legislature.
- Jason Petrie, Republican (District 16 – Logan and Todd counties and part of Christian County). Petrie did not have an opponent in either the primary or general elections. He will be starting his fifth term in the legislature.