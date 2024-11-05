Republicans maintain control of far western Ky. legislative seats

Republican legislators continued their dominance in far western Kentucky, maintaining control of over a dozen offices in the state House and Senate combined after Tuesday’s election.

The GOP landslide victories across the western portion of the Bluegrass state represent a continuation of the Republican Party’s firm grip on the state legislature over the past decade. Republicans gained control of the state House in 2017 after nearly 100 years of Democratic leadership. The GOP holds a supermajority in both legislative chambers.

Odd-numbered Kentucky Senate offices were up for election this year.

Republican Jason Howell of Murray won his second term in office. He’ll start his next term in January representing District 1 – which includes Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon and Trigg counties. After defeating former Republican state Rep. Lynn Bechler in the May primary, Howell did not face any competition in the general election.

Hopkinsville attorney Craig Richardson will take over the District 3 Senate office, which covers Caldwell, Christian and Muhlenberg counties. The Republican – who faced no challengers in either the primary or general elections – will replace Republican Sen. Whitney Westferfield, who is leaving the legislature after three terms in office.

All 100 Kentucky House seats were up for grabs in the general election. Those who will be representing far western Kentucky in 2025 include: