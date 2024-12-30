Beshear will speak at World Economic Forum in Davos

Gov. Andy Beshear is going to Switzerland in January to speak at the World Economic Forum, his office announced Friday.

Beshear will be in Davos Jan. 20-24, according to a news release. He was invited to speak at the event. He and others from his office will also go to Spain, his office said.

The trip is to “introduce our New Kentucky Home to the world, highlighting Kentucky’s record economic momentum, its place as a national leader in the manufacturing, automotive, electric vehicle and battery sectors, and how the commonwealth is positioned for even more economic success in the future,” Beshear’s office said.

“Over the past five years, we’ve worked hard to secure historic economic wins for our families and our state, and we will keep that momentum going by building new, strong partnerships through opportunities like the World Economic Forum,” Beshear said in a statement. “This trip will provide a chance to connect with growing companies that already operate in Kentucky, as well as those that we want to see invest in our state in the future. I am excited to participate in next month’s summit and show the world that our New Kentucky Home is the best place to live, work and thrive.”

The 2025 forum’s theme is “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,” according to Beshear’s office.

This story was originally published by the Kentucky Lantern.