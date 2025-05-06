Kentucky Chamber president/CEO to emcee 145th Fancy Farm picnic

Organizers for the annual St. Jerome Picnic in Fancy Farm named the emcee for the event’s 145th edition in a release Tuesday.

The Picnic planners selected Kentucky Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ashli Watts to serve as the master of ceremonies at the St. Jerome Picnic’s political speaking event.

Provided Ashli Watts

The yearly tradition – certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as “the largest one-day picnic,” according to planners – has brought some of the state’s political movers and shakers to western Kentucky for decades while raising money for St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm.

Watts, a longtime lobbyist for the Chamber, brings more than a decade of experience in public policy and business leadership to the podium, something event planners say makes her “a natural fit” to moderate the event.

“Ashli’s experience and poise make her the ideal choice to guide this year’s political speaking,” Picnic Political Chairman Steven Elder said in the release. “Her leadership and deep understanding of Kentucky’s political landscape will bring energy, fairness, and insight to this year’s event.”

Watts has worked to pass legislation in Kentucky regarding felony expungement, right-to-work and tax reform measures, among others.

In the past, Picnic organizers have rotated emcees year-to-year, including Democrats, Republicans and neutral speakers. Lexington Catholic priest Father Jim Sichko emceed last year’s event, supplying picnic goers with zingers at both Republicans’ and Democrats’ expense.

The 145th St. Jerome Picnic is set for Aug. 2 in Fancy Farm.

