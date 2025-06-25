© 2025
Religious, immigrant groups sue Tennessee over law on ‘harboring’ immigrants

WPLN | By Marianna Bacallao
Published June 25, 2025 at 9:26 AM CDT
Demonstrators opposing HB 793, which would've allowed schools to deny students based on immigration status.
Marianna Bacallao
/
WPLN News
Demonstrators opposing HB 793, which would've allowed schools to deny students based on immigration status.

A group of religious leaders and immigrant advocates is suing to block a new Tennessee law that would impose criminal penalties for housing immigrants without legal status.

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America is the lead plaintiff in the suit, joined by a local landlord and a father whose son-in-law has a pending asylum case. The group argues that the law could criminalize a church for offering shelter, a landlord for renting out a room, or anyone living with someone who doesn’t have legal status.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Brent Taylor, R-Memphis, has said that the legislation would only target people who house immigrants for financial gain.

“A church who is looking to help somebody would not even be impacted by this bill,” Taylor said on the Senate floor.

Still, the Southeast Synod of the ELCA fears that the law could interfere with its outreach work, which includes sheltering immigrants while their asylum cases are pending. The legislation’s broad language means that the law could apply to immigrants who have legal status if they entered the country unlawfully in the past, the lawsuit argues.

The coalition said that the law violates the ELCA’s right to religious expression, but lawmakers disagree.

“Churches and non-profits or any business should not be engaged in aiding people who are breaking our laws at all,” Sen. Taylor told WPLN News in an interview last month. “We would frown upon a church or a non-profit for aiding a murderer or a rapist or a child pornographer, and this is the same. They shouldn’t be in the business of aiding the people who are here illegally.”

The lawsuit comes one week before the law takes effect. The Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown Law, the American Immigration Council, and the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition filed the suit in federal court on the plaintiffs’ behalf.

Attorneys argue that the legislation violates the U.S. constitution by allowing a state to regulate immigration — a power that is usually reserved for the federal government.

The coalition has asked the judge to temporarily block the law from taking effect July 1 while the case is heard in court.
immigrants tennessee legislature
Marianna Bacallao
Marianna Bacallao (mare-ee-AW-nuh bah-kuh-YOW) is a Cuban American journalist and WPLN's Power & Equity Reporter. She covers systems of power from the courts to the pulpit, with a focus on centering the voices of those most impacted by policy. Previously, she served three years as the afternoon host for WPLN News, where she won a Murrow for hosting during a deadly tornado outbreak, served as a guide on election night, and gave live updates in the wake of the Covenant School shooting. A Georgia native, she was a contributor to Georgia Public Broadcasting during her undergrad years and served as editor-in-chief for Mercer University’s student newspaper.
