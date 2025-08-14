Meet the congressional candidates for Tennessee’s special election

The race for Tennessee’s 7th congressional seat is taking shape. The deadline to file for candidacy ended Tuesday, and the names are set for the Oct. 7 special primary election to replace Congressman Mark Green.

Green announced his retirement from the U.S. House earlier this summer, having just won reelection last year. The general election for his seat will be held on Dec. 2.

The Republican side of the race is crowded with 11 men vying for the GOP nomination, the majority of whom have aligned themselves with President Donald Trump in campaign materials. The president has not yet endorsed anyone in the race, although he granted a presidential pardon to one candidate for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The GOP candidates come from different corners of Tennessee’s far-reaching 7th district. State Republicans re-drew Tennessee’s congressional maps in 2022, splitting Nashville into three districts. The 7th district includes the southwestern portions of Davidson County, stretching up to Clarksville near the Kentucky border and down to Wayne County near the border with Georgia.

The Democratic side of the ticket has 4 candidates, all from Nashville, who have focused on affordability in the early days of their campaigns. Whoever wins the Democratic nomination in October will face an uphill battle for a seat that’s been reliably Republican, although, historically, the party not in the White House has typically lost seats in Congress during midterm elections.

A few independents have also joined the race, including the first candidate to run under Elon Musk’s new America Party.

Jody Barrett, R-Dickson

Jody Barrett is a lawyer and two-term state representative for District 69. Barrett has called himself an outsider in the GOP, having voted against the governor’s school voucher program earlier this year.

“I didn’t just fight the left,” Barrett said in a campaign ad. “I pushed back against the elites in my own party when their desires didn’t match up with your needs.”

Aftyn Behn, D-Nashville

Aftyn Behn, a social worker and state representative from East Nashville, is running as a Democrat. She sponsored legislation to end Tennessee’s grocery tax, which ultimately failed in the Republican-led statehouse.

“The culture wars are a distraction from the real issue, which are economic issues,” Behn told CNN. “Cheaper groceries, affording rent, these are issues that really resonate with young folks. And I think if the Democratic Party can become a party of the economy, of economic populism, that then they can rein in both independents and young people.”

Gino Bulso, R-Brentwood

Gino Bulso, another lawyer and two-term state representative, has emphasized his record on immigration and transgender issues, eliminating benefits for immigrants without legal status and barring transgender athletes from playing on the sports team that aligns with their gender.

Most recently, Bulso sponsored one of many bills that would’ve allowed K-12 schools to deny students an education based on their legal status. The measure didn’t get a final House vote, but a version of it is expected to be revived during the next legislative session in January.

“We are a nation of immigrants, but we are a nation of laws first. We must support President Trump’s efforts to ensure that only lawful immigrants are permitted to remain here,” Bulso said in a release.

Bulso was one of the only Republican incumbents to participate in a debate during last year’s general election.

Stuart Cooper, R-Franklin

Stuart Cooper, a member of the Williamson County Republican Party, helped Green in his initial run on the local level.

“At the heart of my decision to run is my faith, which has always guided me. I aim to sustain our district’s strong tradition of faith-based leadership, conservative values, and fiscal diligence,” Cooper said in a release.

Darden Copeland, D-Nashville

Darden Copeland, a Nashville businessman, is running as a Democrat. He founded the PR firm Calvert Street Group, which has consulted on the 2024 transit referendum vote and helped promote expanding Murfreesboro’s Middle Point Landfill. He’s previously worked on political campaigns, including Al Gore’s run for president.

“For my entire life I have been winning tough races and tough causes in both blue and red districts across our country,” Darden said on ActBlue. “Congress has turned its back on working class families in Tennessee and I can’t sit idly by any longer.”

Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville

Vincent Dixie has served nearly 7 years in the Tennessee statehouse and was the first Black leader of a legislative caucus in state history. He’s said fighting for Tennesseans “means cracking down on the big corporations that are driving up housing costs, lowering the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs, and ensuring that every family can pay their bills, see a doctor, and live with dignity.”

Bobby Dodge, I-Franklin

Bobby Dodge is running to be the first member of Elon Musk’s new American Party to win a seat in Congress. He said he supports the movement for affordable healthcare, clean energy and putting an end to cronyism.

“I’m fighting for the middle 80% tired of the two-party kayfabe, wasteful spending and division,” Dodge said.

Matt Van Epps, R-Nashville

A West Point graduate and former member of Gov. Bill Lee’s staff, Matt Van Epps has been endorsed by Congressman Mark Green, who he hopes to succeed. Van Epps has pointed to his 10 years of active-duty service as a testament to his leadership style in high-stakes situations.

“It’s time to secure the border, protect our values and put Tennessee first,” Van Epps said in his campaign announcement.

Mason Foley, R-Franklin

Mason Foley, a former legislative correspondent for Sen. Mitch McConnell, has campaigned on his support for rural healthcare and border security.

“(Trump) needs a new generation of conservative leaders to step up and help finish what he started,” Foley said.

Jason Knight, R-Clarksville

Republican Jason Knight currently serves as a Montgomery Country commissioner. As a combat veteran, he has said he’s dedicated to protecting the second amendment and ensuring school safety.

“I fought to protect our conservative values, never voting for a tax increase and never will,” Knight said in a campaign ad.

Joe Leurs, R-Nashville

Joe Leurs has served in combat overseas and as an undercover detective with the Metro Nashville Police Department. If elected, he said he would champion veteran’s issues and shrink the federal government.

“Together, we’re fighting for the future our families deserve,” Leurs said on his campaign website.

Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville

A Democratic state representative for 12 years, Bo Mitchell has pointed to his record of working across the aisle to strengthen public schools and make healthcare affordable.

“I know what it’s like to get sick and not be able to go to the doctor, or to have to tape your fingers together with popsicle sticks after a sports injury,” Mitchell said. “So, I’ve been there; I know what it will be like for the 300,000 Tennesseans who will lose their health coverage as a result of the bill that Congress just passed to gut Medicaid.”

Stewart Parks, R-Nashville

Stewart Parks, a real estate developer best known for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, is running as a Republican. He received a presidential pardon from Trump earlier this year.

“President Trump was there for me, I’m going to be there for him,” Parks said.

Lee Reeves, R-Franklin

Lee Reeves, a first-term state representative, has focused on immigration issues, calling on Congress to ban sanctuary policies nationwide. The motion mirrors a state law, which expanded this year to level criminal penalties against local officials who vote in favor of sanctuary policies. Lee has also said that his first act as a congressman would be to end birthright citizenship.

“President Trump is our quarterback, leading the charge to restore America’s strength, security, and values. I’m ready to run the route, take the handoff, or set the block,” Reeves said.

Jon Thorp, I-Springfield

Jon Thorp, an army veteran, is one of a few independents running for the seat. His platform includes slashing spending, stopping insider trading and lowering the income tax, although Tennessee does not collect any.

“This campaign isn’t about left vs. right. It’s about principle vs. power. It’s about restoring a culture of work, honesty, and personal responsibility — and building something worth handing down to our children,” Thorp said.

Tres Wittum, R-Nashville

Tres Wittum formerly served as a political analyst for the Tennessee state Senate. He’s previously run for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional Seat and the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Marsha Blackburn. Her seat may be vacant as soon as next year, as Blackburn mounts a campaign for Tennessee governor.

Wittum said he will secure the border, protect election security and protect the unborn by “holding both parents responsible.”

“I’m not a career politician. I’m not backed by the establishment. I’m a regular guy who believes in faith, family and fiscal sanity,” Wittum said.

Others

Republican candidate Adolph Agbéko Dagan and independent candidate Teresa “Terri” Christie both have enough signatures to run in the race but did not release any campaign materials by the time of publication.

Robert James Sutherby filed petitions as both a Republican candidate and an independent candidate, but only qualified as an independent. He has not released any campaign materials either.

Update: Bobby Dodge’s profile has been updated to include his location based on a response from his campaign.

