Tennesseans fired, disciplined for reactions to Charlie Kirk’s death

The shooting death of hard-right activist Charlie Kirk has spurred a wide array of reactions on social media, and Tennesseans are being disciplined or fired for their posts online.

Kirk was a cofounder of Turning Point USA, which organizes young people, especially college students, around political conservatism. He was 31 when he was shot and killed this week at a Utah university while debating students.

Kirk was a polarizing figure. Critics say he spread racist, sexist and anti-LGBTQ views, and supporters lauded him for championing freedom of speech.

A month after the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Kirk said during an event, “I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.”

Middle Tennessee State University fired assistant dean Laura Sosh-Lightsy, who wrote on her Facebook that Kirk spoke his fate into existence. “Hate begets hate,” the post reads. “Zero sympathy.”

MTSU President Sidney McPhee announced her firing, saying that the employee worked in a position of trust with students. He said those comments undermined the university’s credibility and reputation. McPhee did not name Sosh-Lightsy by name, but MTSU confirmed the identity.

Comments on that announcement were mixed. While many praised the firing, others said the employee was let go for doing the same thing as Kirk — using the First Amendment right of freedom of speech.

Cumberland University in Lebanon also fired two staff members over posts about Kirk.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn called for their firings online, tweeting screenshots of the social media posts and calling for action by the universities. Blackburn wrote on her social media that Kirk was an inspiration for many young people to speak up for what they believe.

And two Nashville emergency workers are on leave over posts about Kirk. The Nashville Fire Department suspended a paramedic, and the Department of Emergency Communications placed a veteran employee on leave. Both are pending investigation. The 911 department is asking members of the public not to call them about the issue so that they can continue their work without interruption.

Mistaken identity

Meanwhile, after news of the arrest of a suspect in Kirk’s assassination, a local woman with a similar name to that man’s mother has been the subject of high attention online.

Rutherford County Schools employs the woman. The district said that she is not associated in any way with the suspect but that hateful messages have poured in, and prompted her to deactivate social media.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh says his office has received “aggressive” calls about the woman, but that it is a case of mistaken identity.

Update: This story was last updated at 1:50 p.m. Friday to include information from Rutherford County.

Copyright 2025 WPLN