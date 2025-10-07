Trump pick Van Epps to face Rep. Behn in fight for open Tennessee congressional seat

Former Tennessee commissioner Matt Van Epps will face off against state Rep. Aftyn Behn in December’s general election to replace U.S. Congressman Mark Green.

Van Epps handily won in a crowded Republican primary of nearly a dozen candidates. His campaign was aided by a late endorsement from President Donald Trump, who threw his support behind the combat veteran days before the primary.

A former member of Gov. Bill Lee’s cabinet, Van Epps had raised the most money of any candidate. After Trump’s endorsement, more out-of-state money came flooding into his campaign. The School Freedom Fund PAC, which is solely funded by billionaire Jeff Yass this year, had previously only put money towards attacking anti-school voucher candidate, state Rep. Jody Barrett, R-Dickson. The PAC pivoted to supporting Van Epps after Friday’s endorsement.

Despite Trump’s endorsement coming after early voting had already ended, Van Epps was still heavily favored by early voters.

On the Democratic side, state Rep. Aftyn Behn won in a four-way contest for the nomination. Behn, like other Democratic frontrunners, has stressed affordability and access to healthcare as part of her campaign. Behn has also focused on energizing young voters who don’t typically turnout at the polls.

Tennessee’s 7th congressional district is considered reliably Republican, but Democrats are optimistic that they can flip the seat. During redistricting in 2022, parts of Democratic-leaning Nashville were incorporated into the mostly rural district. Historically, the party not in the White House has lost seats in Congress during midterm elections.

A few independent candidates will also appear on the Dec. 2 ballot, including the first candidate to run under Elon Musk’s new America Party.

The deadline to register for the general election is Nov. 3.

