What to know before you vote in Tennessee’s special congressional primary

Tuesday’s congressional primary will determine the final matchup for the Dec. 2 general election to replace former District 7 Congressman Mark Green. Green announced an early retirement from the U.S. House of Representatives less than six months into his term, triggering this special election.

Nearly a dozen Republican candidates will appear on the primary ballot, but after a late shakeup, some of those names are no longer in the race. Freshman lawmaker Lee Reeves, R-Franklin, dropped out after President Donald Trump endorsed Matt Van Epps. A day after early voting polls closed and just days before the primary, Trump posted to social media, praising Van Epps’ military service.

A former member of Gov. Bill Lee’s cabinet, Van Epps had raised the most money of any candidate. Since Trump’s endorsement, more out-of-state money has come flooding into his campaign. The School Freedom Fund PAC, which is solely funded by billionaire Jeff Yass this year, had previously only put money towards attacking anti-school voucher candidate, state Rep. Jody Barrett, R-Dickson. The PAC has since pivoted to supporting Van Epps after Friday’s endorsement.

Barrett and fellow two-term state Rep. Gino Bulso, R-Frankin, are also considered frontrunners in the crowded primary, although Bulso has raised the least money of the frontrunners in either party.

On the Democratic side, Nashville state representatives Aftyn Behn, Vincent Dixie, Bo Mitchell and Nashville businessman Darden Copeland will face off during the primary.

What to know before you vote

Tennessee’s 7th congressional district got a new look during redistricting in 2022, incorporating parts of Democratic-leaning Nashville and rural areas in Middle and West Tennessee.

If you’re not sure whether you’re part of the 7th district, you can check here. From there, you can also check if your registration is current and what your assigned polling site is.

You’ll need to bring one of the following forms of IDs with you to the polls:

A passport

Tennessee Department of Safety photo ID

A Military photo ID (active or retired)

Tennessee Handgun Carry Permit with your photo

Photo ID issued by the Federal or Tennessee state government

If you haven’t registered to vote, it’s too late for the primary election — but not too late for the general election on Dec. 2.

