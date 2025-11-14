Tennessee Republican Rep. Jeff Burkhart dies at 63

Flags at the Tennessee State Capitol are flying at half-mast to honor state Rep. Jeff Burkhart, R-Clarksville, who died overnight at the age of 63.

Burkhart was found dead in his home Friday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of death is not yet known.

A lifelong Clarksville resident, Burkhart served as an assistant fire chief, a councilmember and a state lawmaker, representing House District 75 since 2022.

The Montgomery County Commission will appoint an interim successor for Burkhart before the 2026 election.

Republicans and Democrats have shared their condolences.

“Rep. Burkhart’s life of public service — from his years with the Clarksville Fire Department and his time on the Clarksville City Council to his work in the General Assembly — reflected his unwavering commitment to community, faith, and the values that bring Tennesseans together,” the House Republican Caucus said in a statement. “His leadership on infrastructure improvements, education, public safety, and support for working families will leave a lasting impact on our state.”

“We’ve lost a beloved member of our legislative family,” said Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville. “Rep. Burkhart was an exemplary public servant and champion for the families of Montgomery County. He touched many lives with his service and will be dearly missed by all in our State Capitol.”

Gov. Bill Lee ordered the flags to fly at half-mast, calling Burkhart a “dedicated public servant,” and asking Tennesseans to join him in praying for Burkhart’s loved ones.

