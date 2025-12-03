Kentucky Democrat Charles Booker to run again for U.S. Senate seat

Kentucky Democrat Charles Booker, who unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate twice before, is once again campaigning for the office.

After leaving a position in Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration in September, Booker announced Wednesday morning that he would run for Kentucky’s open U.S. Senate seat. In a campaign video, Booker emphasized that his platform includes supporting initiatives for Medicare, affordable housing, better wages, lowering utility bills and universal childcare.

“What story would we write if we let ourselves dream again?” Booker says in the video. “The story I’d write is one where everyone in the commonwealth can prosper, one where government shows up for us instead of stomping on us.”

Booker has run for the chance to represent Kentucky in the U.S. Senate twice before. In 2020, Booker lost the Democratic nomination to former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath, who later failed to unseat longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell. Booker then ran against Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in 2022 and lost.

McConnell announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection to the U.S. Senate seat he’s held since 1984, paving the way for politicians on both sides of the aisle to jockey for the open seat.

McGrath launched her 2026 campaign for the seat in October. Other Democrats in the race include racehorse trainer Dale Romans, former Secret Service agent Logan Forsythe, former CIA officer Joel Willett and Kentucky House Democratic Floor Leader Pamela Stevenson.

Republicans are also facing a crowded primary. GOP candidates in the race U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, former state Attorney General Daniel Cameron and businessman Nate Morris have campaigned for months, often facing each other at Republican and campaign events.

Booker previously represented the 43rd District in the Kentucky House of Representatives, which includes parts of Louisville. Rumors swirled that Booker might run for the upcoming Louisville mayoral race, but he said in October he would not seek that office.

This article was originally published by the Kentucky Lantern.