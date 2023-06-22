© 2023
Health

Henry County Medical Center hosting community forum Thursday

WKMS
Published June 22, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT

Henry County Medical Center is hosting a community forum in Paris, Tennessee at the Krider Performing Arts Center on June 22 at 5 p.m.

The forum will include a presentation from hospital CEO John Tucker, as well as a Q-and-A with community members.

Last month, the northwestern Tennessee hospital announced it will be its obstetrics unit in September due to budget concerns. The Paris Post-Intelligencer reports that nearly a dozen people spoke at a Henry County commission meeting earlier this week in support of the obstetrics medical professionals and criticizing the hospital’s decision to shut down the unit.

Health Henry County Medical CenterParis Tennessee
