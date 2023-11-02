© 2023
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kynect open enrollment now underway for Kentuckians seeking health insurance

WEKU | By Stan Ingold
Published November 2, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT
kynect, formerly and also called the Kentucky Health Benefit Exchange, is the health insurance marketplace, previously known as health insurance exchange
Kentucky.gov
kynect, formerly and also called the Kentucky Health Benefit Exchange, is the health insurance marketplace, previously known as health insurance exchange

Enrollment is now open for Kentuckians wanting to shop and enroll for health and dental coverage on the state-based insurance marketplace, kynect.

Kentuckians who don’t have coverage through another provider, like an employer, Medicaid, the Kentucky Children’s Health Insurance Program, Medicare, or TRICARE, can now shop for individual coverage on kynect.

Four different carriers will offer health plans, those are, Anthem, CareSource, Passport by Molina Healthcare and WellCare of Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear said it is important for Kentuckians to have some kind of coverage.

“Healthcare is a basic human right and kynect is helping so many people get the coverage they need. Remember, the health of our people is so critical for our workforce, and it is what keeps us all around, and health, and happy to spend those incredible moments with our family.”

Those who sign up on or before Dec. 15, 2023, will have a coverage start date of Jan. 1, 2024. Those who sign up on Dec. 16 through the last day of enrollment will be eligible for coverage that starts on Feb. 1, 2024.
Tags
Health KYnect
Stan Ingold
Born in Morehead Kentucky, Stan Ingold got his start in public radio as a volunteer at Morehead State Public Radio. He worked there throughout his college career as a reporter, host and producer and was hired on as the Morning Edition Host after graduating with a degree in History from Morehead State University. He remained there for nearly three years. Along with working in radio he spent a great deal of time coaching speech and forensics at Rowan County Senior High School in Morehead, working with students and teaching them broadcasting techniques for competitions.
See stories by Stan Ingold
Related Content