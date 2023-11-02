Kynect open enrollment now underway for Kentuckians seeking health insurance

Enrollment is now open for Kentuckians wanting to shop and enroll for health and dental coverage on the state-based insurance marketplace, kynect.

Kentuckians who don’t have coverage through another provider, like an employer, Medicaid, the Kentucky Children’s Health Insurance Program, Medicare, or TRICARE, can now shop for individual coverage on kynect.

Four different carriers will offer health plans, those are, Anthem, CareSource, Passport by Molina Healthcare and WellCare of Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear said it is important for Kentuckians to have some kind of coverage.

“Healthcare is a basic human right and kynect is helping so many people get the coverage they need. Remember, the health of our people is so critical for our workforce, and it is what keeps us all around, and health, and happy to spend those incredible moments with our family.”

Those who sign up on or before Dec. 15, 2023, will have a coverage start date of Jan. 1, 2024. Those who sign up on Dec. 16 through the last day of enrollment will be eligible for coverage that starts on Feb. 1, 2024.