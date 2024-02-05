Kentucky bill would make diagnostic breast examinations more affordable

Legislators in Kentucky's House of Representatives are considering a bill that would remove out-of-pocket costs for follow-up diagnostic breast exams, as well as supplemental breast exams when medically necessary.

One of the bill’s sponsors, Republican Rep. Kim Moser of Kenton County, said the bill would ensure that people at high risk for breast cancer would be able to afford diagnostic mammograms or follow up imaging.

According to Kentucky Health News, one in five women don’t get recommended follow-up breast exams because of cost.

Around one in every eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society.

