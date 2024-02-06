© 2024
Tennessee’s high cancer rates expected to claim 14,530 lives in 2024

Tennessee Lookout | By Anita Wadhwani
Published February 6, 2024 at 12:37 PM CST
Tennessee places in the top 10 states for cancer rates, reports the American Cancer Society.
Getty Images
/
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee places in the top 10 states for cancer rates, reports the American Cancer Society.

More than 43,000 Tennesseans are expected to be diagnosed with cancer this year, according to new projections by the American Cancer Society which placed the Volunteer State among the top ten in the country for rates of the most common forms of the disease.

The society’s annual report detailing cancer diagnoses and deaths also found Tennessee had among the nation’s highest cancer death rates between 2017 and 2021 —203 deaths per 100,000 people. It projects 14,530 people will die from cancer before 2024 is over.

Nationally, the overall risk of dying from cancer has decreased steadily in the past 30 years, a trend partially explained by gains in smoking cessation, early detection and advanced treatment.

But incidents of some of the most common forms of cancer are on the rise and the U.S. is expected for the first time to reach a new milestone in 2024: 2 million new cancer cases are expected, a record high. The society attributed the rising cancer diagnoses to population growth, an increasing number of older Americans and a rise in common cancers including breast, prostate, endometrial, pancreatic, kidney and melanoma.

Like much of the rest of the South, Tennessee continues to see high rates of lung cancer. Cigarette smoking causes about 30% of all cancer deaths nationally, but drives 40% of all cancer deaths in parts of the South and Appalachia.

This story was originally published by the Tennessee Lookout.
Anita Wadhwani
Anita Wadhwani is a senior reporter for the Tennessee Lookout. The Tennessee AP Broadcasters and Media (TAPME) named her Journalist of the Year in 2019 as well as giving her the Malcolm Law Award for Investigative Journalism. Wadhwani is formerly an investigative reporter with The Tennessean who focused on the impact of public policies on the people and places across Tennessee. She is a graduate of Columbia University in New York and the University of California at Berkeley School of Journalism. Wadhwani lives in Nashville with her partner and two children.
