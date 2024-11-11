MCCH announces it will remain in Anthem network for 2025, including the company’s Medicare Advantage plan
After announcing last month that it would end its contract with Anthem Medicare Advantage, Murray-Calloway County Hospital officials said Friday afternoon that it would now remain in-network with the insurance provider for 2025.
Anthem plans, including its commercial, Affordable Care Act marketplace plans and Medicare Advantage plans, will still be accepted at the far western Kentucky hospital next year.
The decision comes after months of negotiations between MCCH and Anthem.