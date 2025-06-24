Vanderbilt University Medical Center announces more layoffs amid federal funding cuts

More staff cuts are coming to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which announced that up to 650 people, or about 2% of its workforce, will be cut. The medical center is citing the Trump administration’s federal funding reductions, which have loomed over the institution and others like it for months.

In a statement, the medical center says most of the layoffs are workers in research, administration and support areas. It will cut operating costs by more than $300 million dollars.

The staff reductions are mainly the result of cuts to government-funded research and patient care. The hospital says those laid off will receive severance packages and assistance.

In alerting the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the medical center tallied 615 layoffs. The reduction will continue through June 27. VUMC began reducing staff earlier this spring as the Trump Administration moved to get rid of millions in medical research funding and grants.

VUMC statement:

“In response to the impact of budgetary actions in Washington, DC related to government-sponsored research and patient care, VUMC is reducing operating costs by more than $300 million and reducing its workforce.Staffing reductions impact up to 650 of our valued colleagues working primarily in research, administrative and other support areas. While this is extremely difficult, the staffing loss represents less than 2% of VUMC’s total workforce. To support affected employees, VUMC is providing severance packages and other assistance.VUMC sees more than 3.5 million patient visits each year and remains committed to meeting the needs of all who depend on us for health care. To accommodate the growing demand for care, VUMC is continuing to hire frontline clinical staff for the opening of the 180-bed Jim Ayers Tower later this year.”