© 2025
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kentucky has four more cases of highly contagious measles

Kentucky Lantern | By Sarah Ladd
Published June 30, 2025 at 2:04 PM CDT
The rate of measles vaccination among Kentucky children has declined, state officials say.
Singjai20
/
iStockphoto/Getty Images
The rate of measles vaccination among Kentucky children has declined, state officials say.

Four unvaccinated Kentuckians have contracted the highly contagious measles, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) announced Friday.

Three of the four cases were from the same household in Woodford County and the fourth, unrelated to the others, is in a Todd County person who was exposed while traveling internationally, the cabinet said.

Kentucky has now reported six cases this year amid a decline in routine preventative vaccinations. None of the four had been vaccinated against measles, the cabinet said.

Measles is extremely contagious and is spread through the air from coughs or sneezes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One infected person can infect nine in 10 unprotected people around them, the CDC says.

Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash. The CDC recommends the measles vaccination series at 12-15 months and then at 4-6 years old.

“Measles is a serious disease,” Dr. Steven Stack, the public health commissioner and newly-appointed cabinet secretary, said in a statement. “Fortunately, people can avoid measles through safe and effective vaccinations. We urge all parents to have their children vaccinated to ensure they are protected from preventable diseases like measles.”
Tags
Health measles
Sarah Ladd
Sarah Ladd is a Louisville-based journalist and Kentuckian. She has covered everything from crime to higher education. In 2020, she started reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic and has covered health ever since.
See stories by Sarah Ladd
Related Content