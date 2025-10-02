Jennie Stuart Health officially joins Deaconess Health System

After a year-long saga that included community push back, legal challenges and negotiations, Jennie Stuart Health has officially become part of Deaconess Health System.

The transition was finalized Wednesday, marking the first change in ownership for Hopkinsville’s 110-year-old hospital. The affiliation follows a series of events that began in September 2024, when Jennie Stuart’s board signed a letter of intent with Deaconess. It continued through months of community meetings, a lawsuit, and eventual settlement agreements.

For patients and employees, hospital officials said there will be no immediate changes. Jennie Stuart Health will keep its name and culture while gaining access to Deaconess’ resources and technology.

“This is a proud and historic day for Jennie Stuart Health,” Eric Lee, the hospital’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “By joining Deaconess, we are building on our legacy of excellent care, while opening the door to new opportunities for growth and expanded services.”

Deaconess CEO Shawn McCoy said his organization is “honored to welcome Jennie Stuart Health into the Deaconess family” and pledged to expand specialty care, recruit physicians and bring new investments in technology and facilities to Hopkinsville.

The deal includes commitments by Deaconess to retain all Jennie Stuart employees in good standing, contribute $10 million to the Jennie Stuart Foundation over time, and invest heavily in information technology upgrades — including the adoption of Epic, a leading electronic health records system.

This story was originally published by the Hoptown Chronicle.