Obion County nursing home workers under investigation after audit uncovers discrepancies

Three Obion County Nursing and Rehab Center workers were placed on unpaid administrative leave after officials said a recent audit found concerns surrounding employee salaries.

According to the Union City Messenger , alleged misappropriation of funds – involving at least $300,000 – appears to have started in early 2024.

Obion County Mayor Steve Carr said the Tennessee comptroller’s office will send investigators to look into the involvement of Medicare and Medicaid funds in the discrepancy.

No one has been charged or arrested in connection with the investigation.