Kentucky ranked worst in nation for new lung cancer cases despite better-than-average screening

A new report from the American Lung Association found that Kentucky has the highest rate of new lung cancer cases in the nation.

The State of Lung Cancer report ranked the 50 states and D.C. on their lung cancer screening programs, treatment, survival rates, and other categories. Compared to other states, Kentucky was found to have average early diagnosis and surgical treatment rates, but a below average survival rate.

The report also analyzed racial demographics of those who are diagnosed early, and found that Latino Kentuckians are the least likely to receive an early diagnosis.

But Shannon Baker, advocacy director with the American Lung Association’s Kentucky branch, said the findings aren’t all bad for the Bluegrass State.

“The bright ray of sunshine in this report is that Kentucky is among the highest ranked for our screening rate,” Baker said.

Kentucky was ranked 12th in the nation for screening for high-risk patients, which can help medical professionals detect lung cancer in patients in the early stages. It’s also one of the 17 states that requires insurance to cover biomarker testing . Cancer biomarkers are substances that can be tested to reveal details about a patient’s cancer, helping doctors to find the most effective treatment for them.

One of the leading risk factors for lung cancer according to the lung health advocacy group is tobacco use. The American Lung Association found that Kentucky has the second-highest smoking rate in the nation, only behind West Virginia.

Baker said the nation was seeing a decrease in youth use of tobacco products. But in recent years, she said more kids and teens have instead turned to vapes and e-cigarettes.

“Youth vaping in Kentucky and for that matter, across the nation, is the tobacco industry's new way of hooking another generation of people to nicotine products,” Baker said. “Even the term vaping is an industry misnomer intended to make people think that we're talking about harmless water vapor, when in fact, we're talking about the inhalation of aerosols.”

Things like fruity flavors, discreet builds and advertisements on social media help market vaping to younger audiences, Baker said.

While there is not enough information to determine whether vaping causes lung cancer, research suggests that people who both smoke cigarettes and use e-cigarettes were more likely to develop lung cancer compared to those who only smoke cigarettes

Like cigarettes, most vapes contain nicotine. That addictive chemical, Baker said, can make it more difficult for individuals to quit smoking or vaping.

“It's not impossible,” Baker said. “There's hope. And for anyone who smokes or uses these products, I encourage you, if you're ready, to reach out for support.”

The American Lung Association has resources available for those looking to quit smoking or vaping.