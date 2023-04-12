State, nonprofit partnering to build 24 homes for Graves County tornado survivors

In a visit to Graves County Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new partnership with a Mayfield nonprofit group to construct 24 homes in the community devastated by the December 2021 tornado outbreak.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, nonprofit group Hope Initiative will use $2.4 million from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to purchase building materials for the new homes.

This project focuses on housing solutions for renters who had to move outside of Graves County following the tornado outbreak, and providing residents with an affordable pathway to homeownership.