2024 General Election Ballot: Carlisle County

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Carlisle County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website . More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Representative- 1st Representative District



Steven Jack Rudy (Republican Party)

Fredrick Fountain (Democratic Party)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 1st Judicial Circuit



Michael B. Stacy (Independent)

Circuit Clerk



Courtney J. Burge (Republican Party)

Sheriff (Unexpired Term)



Eric Perry (Republican Party)

Clint Davis (Democratic Party)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)



Lisa Payne Jones

Jason Shea Fleming

Question-Carlisle County Cannabis



Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Carlisle County? (Yes or No)

West Bardwell

Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District



Scott McIntyre

City of Arlington

City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)



Karen S. Mignogna

Nancy Dodge

Carol Carter

Evelyn M. West

Paul Gaddie

City of Bardwell

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

