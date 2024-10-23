2024 General Election Ballot: Carlisle County
Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Carlisle County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov
All Precincts
State Representative- 1st Representative District
- Steven Jack Rudy (Republican Party)
- Fredrick Fountain (Democratic Party)
Commonwealth’s Attorney- 1st Judicial Circuit
- Michael B. Stacy (Independent)
Circuit Clerk
- Courtney J. Burge (Republican Party)
Sheriff (Unexpired Term)
- Eric Perry (Republican Party)
- Clint Davis (Democratic Party)
Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)
- Lisa Payne Jones
- Jason Shea Fleming
Question-Carlisle County Cannabis
- Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Carlisle County? (Yes or No)
West Bardwell
Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District
- Scott McIntyre
City of Arlington
City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)
- Karen S. Mignogna
- Nancy Dodge
- Carol Carter
- Evelyn M. West
- Paul Gaddie
City of Bardwell
City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Robin Garnett
- Ronnie Dean Canary Jr.
- Diana Smith
- Stephen Perry
- Mahlon Thomas
- Cody Yates