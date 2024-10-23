© 2024
2024 General Election Ballot: Carlisle County

WKMS
Published October 23, 2024 at 5:34 PM CDT

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Carlisle County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Representative- 1st Representative District

  • Steven Jack Rudy (Republican Party)
  • Fredrick Fountain (Democratic Party)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 1st Judicial Circuit

  • Michael B. Stacy (Independent)

Circuit Clerk

  • Courtney J. Burge (Republican Party)

Sheriff (Unexpired Term)

  • Eric Perry (Republican Party)
  • Clint Davis (Democratic Party)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

  • Lisa Payne Jones
  • Jason Shea Fleming

Question-Carlisle County Cannabis

  • Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Carlisle County? (Yes or No)

West Bardwell

Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District

  • Scott McIntyre

City of Arlington

City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)

  • Karen S. Mignogna
  • Nancy Dodge
  • Carol Carter
  • Evelyn M. West
  • Paul Gaddie

City of Bardwell

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

  • Robin Garnett
  • Ronnie Dean Canary Jr.
  • Diana Smith
  • Stephen Perry
  • Mahlon Thomas
  • Cody Yates
