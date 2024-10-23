© 2024
2024 General Election Ballot: Crittenden County

WKMS
Published October 23, 2024 at 5:56 PM CDT

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Crittenden County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Senator- 1st Senatorial District

  • Jason G. Howell (Republican Party)

State Representative- 12th Representative District 

  • Jim Gooch Jr. (Republican Party)
  • Alton M. Ayer (Democratic Party)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 5th Judicial Circuit

  • Zac Greenwell (Democratic Party)

Circuit Clerk

  • Melissa Dawn Guill (Republican Party)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

  • Lisa Payne Jones
  • Jason Shea Fleming

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors (Nonpartisan) (Vote for up to Four)

  • Larry Duvall
  • Tyler D. Guess
  • Karen Maddux

Question-Crittenden Cannabis

  • Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Crittenden County, Kentucky? (Yes or No)

Frances 6 and Mexico 9

Member Board of Education- 1st Education District (Vote for One)

  • Bill Jay Asbridge

Fords Ferry 5 and NW Marion 4

Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District (Vote for One)

  • Christopher E. Cook 

Mattoon 8 and ME Marion 1

Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District (Vote for One)

  • Timothy A. Grau II. 

City of Marion

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

  • Bobby Belt
  • Wanda Olson
  • Dwight Sherer
  • Taylor Davis
  • Randy Dunn

Question- Marion Cannabis 

  • Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in the City of Marion, Kentucky? (Yes or No)
