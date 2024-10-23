2024 General Election Ballot: Crittenden County
Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Crittenden County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov
All Precincts
State Senator- 1st Senatorial District
- Jason G. Howell (Republican Party)
State Representative- 12th Representative District
- Jim Gooch Jr. (Republican Party)
- Alton M. Ayer (Democratic Party)
Commonwealth’s Attorney- 5th Judicial Circuit
- Zac Greenwell (Democratic Party)
Circuit Clerk
- Melissa Dawn Guill (Republican Party)
Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)
- Lisa Payne Jones
- Jason Shea Fleming
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors (Nonpartisan) (Vote for up to Four)
- Larry Duvall
- Tyler D. Guess
- Karen Maddux
Question-Crittenden Cannabis
- Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Crittenden County, Kentucky? (Yes or No)
Frances 6 and Mexico 9
Member Board of Education- 1st Education District (Vote for One)
- Bill Jay Asbridge
Fords Ferry 5 and NW Marion 4
Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District (Vote for One)
- Christopher E. Cook
Mattoon 8 and ME Marion 1
Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District (Vote for One)
- Timothy A. Grau II.
City of Marion
City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Bobby Belt
- Wanda Olson
- Dwight Sherer
- Taylor Davis
- Randy Dunn
Question- Marion Cannabis
- Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in the City of Marion, Kentucky? (Yes or No)