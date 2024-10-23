2024 General Election Ballot: Crittenden County

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Crittenden County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Senator- 1st Senatorial District



Jason G. Howell (Republican Party)

State Representative- 12th Representative District



Jim Gooch Jr. (Republican Party)

Alton M. Ayer (Democratic Party)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 5th Judicial Circuit



Zac Greenwell (Democratic Party)

Circuit Clerk



Melissa Dawn Guill (Republican Party)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)



Lisa Payne Jones

Jason Shea Fleming

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors (Nonpartisan) (Vote for up to Four)



Larry Duvall

Tyler D. Guess

Karen Maddux

Question-Crittenden Cannabis



Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Crittenden County, Kentucky? (Yes or No)

Frances 6 and Mexico 9

Member Board of Education- 1st Education District (Vote for One)



Bill Jay Asbridge

Fords Ferry 5 and NW Marion 4

Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District (Vote for One)



Christopher E. Cook

Mattoon 8 and ME Marion 1

Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District (Vote for One)



Timothy A. Grau II.

City of Marion

City Council (Vote for up to Six)



Bobby Belt

Wanda Olson

Dwight Sherer

Taylor Davis

Randy Dunn

Question- Marion Cannabis

