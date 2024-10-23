2024 General Election Ballot: Hickman County
Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Hickman County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov
All Precincts
State Senator- 1st Senatorial District
- Jason G. Howell (Republican)
State Representative- 1st Representative District
- Stephen Jack Rudy (Republican)
- Fredrick Fountain (Democratic)
Commonwealth’s Attorney- 1st Judicial Circuit
- Michael B. Stacy (Independent)
Circuit Clerk
- Melanie Dowdy (Republican)
Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)
- Lisa Payne Jones
- Jason Shea Fleming
Question - Hickman County Cannabis
- Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Hickman County? (Yes or No)
Part of Clinton #1, Clinton #2, Fulgham
Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District (Vote for One)
- Stephanie Shelton
- Shannon Dowdy
Columbus; Part of Clinton #1
Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District (Vote for One)
- Matt Hicks
Part of Springhill and Fulgham
Member Board of Education- 5th Educational District (Vote for One)
- Matt Latham
City of Clinton
City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Jerry Rushing
- Wynita Dillard
- Tommy Kimbro
- Laura Poole
- Betty Morrow
- Phyllis Campbell
- Todd Jackson
- Jerome B. Jenkins
City of Columbus
City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Jeff Jones
- Kimberly Ferguson
Question- Columbus Wet/Dry
- Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages at distilleries in the City of Columbus, Kentucky? (Yes or No)