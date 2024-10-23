© 2024
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2024 General Election Ballot: Hickman County

WKMS
Published October 23, 2024 at 6:24 PM CDT

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Hickman County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Senator- 1st Senatorial District

  • Jason G. Howell (Republican)

State Representative- 1st Representative District

  • Stephen Jack Rudy (Republican)
  • Fredrick Fountain (Democratic)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 1st Judicial Circuit

  • Michael B. Stacy (Independent)

Circuit Clerk

  • Melanie Dowdy (Republican)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

  • Lisa Payne Jones
  • Jason Shea Fleming

Question - Hickman County Cannabis

  • Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Hickman County? (Yes or No)

Part of Clinton #1, Clinton #2, Fulgham

Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District (Vote for One)

  • Stephanie Shelton
  • Shannon Dowdy 

Columbus; Part of Clinton #1

Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District (Vote for One)

  • Matt Hicks

Part of Springhill and Fulgham

Member Board of Education- 5th Educational District (Vote for One)

  • Matt Latham

City of Clinton

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

  • Jerry Rushing
  • Wynita Dillard 
  • Tommy Kimbro
  • Laura Poole
  • Betty Morrow
  • Phyllis Campbell
  • Todd Jackson
  • Jerome B. Jenkins

City of Columbus

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

  • Jeff Jones
  • Kimberly Ferguson

Question- Columbus Wet/Dry

  • Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages at distilleries in the City of Columbus, Kentucky? (Yes or No)
Interactives & Tools