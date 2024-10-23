2024 General Election Ballot: Hickman County

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Hickman County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website . More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Senator- 1st Senatorial District

Jason G. Howell (Republican)

State Representative- 1st Representative District

Stephen Jack Rudy (Republican)

Fredrick Fountain (Democratic)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 1st Judicial Circuit

Michael B. Stacy (Independent)

Circuit Clerk

Melanie Dowdy (Republican)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

Lisa Payne Jones

Jason Shea Fleming

Question - Hickman County Cannabis

Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Hickman County? (Yes or No)

Part of Clinton #1, Clinton #2, Fulgham

Member Board of Education- 2nd Educational District (Vote for One)

Stephanie Shelton

Shannon Dowdy

Columbus; Part of Clinton #1

Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District (Vote for One)

Matt Hicks

Part of Springhill and Fulgham

Member Board of Education- 5th Educational District (Vote for One)

Matt Latham

City of Clinton

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

Jerry Rushing

Wynita Dillard

Tommy Kimbro

Laura Poole

Betty Morrow

Phyllis Campbell

Todd Jackson

Jerome B. Jenkins

City of Columbus

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

Jeff Jones

Kimberly Ferguson

Question- Columbus Wet/Dry