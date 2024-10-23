© 2024
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2024 General Election Ballot: Hopkins County

WKMS
Published October 23, 2024 at 6:29 PM CDT

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Hopkins County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Representative- 4th Representative District

  • D. Wade Williams (Republican)
  • Lloyd Smith (Democratic)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 4th Judicial District

  • Kathryn Hibbs Senter (Republican)

Circuit Clerk

  • Tanya Michelle Bowman (Republican)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

  • Lisa Payne Jones
  • Jason Shea Fleming

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors (Nonpartisan) (Vote for Four)

  • Michael Calhoun
  • Jason Duncan
  • Mark Alan Herring

White Plains 1 & 2, Nortonville 3 & 4, St. Charles 5, Mortons Gap 6, Barnsley 7, Earlington 15 and Ilsley 40

Member Board of Education- 1st Educational District (Vote for One)

  • John Osborne

James Madison 10, 12, 18, 19, & 21, Hanson 16, 23, & 24 and Ashburg 17

Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District (Vote for One)

  • Shannon Embry

Fairgrounds 14 & 22, James Madison 20, Pride 25, Rizpah Temple 26, 27, 28, & 29 AND West Broadway 34 & 35

Member Board of Education- 5th Educational District (Vote for One)

  • Kerri Scisney

Dawson 38 and 39

Member Board of Education- Dawson Springs Independent School District (Vote for Two)

  • Carol Niswonger
  • Lisa Cotton

City of Dawson Springs

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

  • Kenneth Mitchell
  • Rhonda C. Mills
  • Martha Woosley
  • Jesse Robinson

City of Earlington

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

  • Ann Gipson
  • Vernon Gipson
  • Barbara Ann Shelton
  • Jessica Pharris
  • Peggy Lou Babb

City of Hanson

City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)

  • Emily-Anne Williams
  • Annamary “Ann” LeCornu
  • Carroll M. Oakley
  • Felicia Greer
  • Brandon Marsh
  • Charles Peach

City of Mortons Gap

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

  • Wendy Smith
  • Angie Creekmur
  • Preston Thompson
  • Kimberly Proffitt
  • Roger Faulk
  • Kody Appleby
  • Tammy Vandiver
  • Nancy Faulk

City of Nebo

City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)

  • Charles “Juddy” Jarrell
  • Jackie Pearce

City of Nortonville

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

  • Greg Rodgers
  • James K. Harrison
  • Danny E. Gunn
  • Paul McPeek
  • Lucille Putty
  • Kristal Stanley
  • James “Boo” Braden

City of Madisonville

City Council, Ward 1 (Vote for up to One)

  • Misty Lee Cavanaugh
  • Charles A. Kington

City Council, Ward 2 (Vote for up to One)

  • Marvin Hightower
  • Jimmy Young

City Council, Ward 3 (Vote for up to One)

  • Adam Townsend

City Council, Ward 4 (Vote for up to One)

  • Timothy Trice
  • Larry W. Noffsinger 

City Council, Ward 5 (Vote for up to One)

  • Frank Stevenson

City Council, Ward 6 (Vote for up to One)

  • J. Devi Thorp
  • Glenda P. Wade

City of White Plains

Mayor (Unexpired Term)

  • Harry Highfill
  • Ben Almon
  • Tony “Twink” Williams

City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)

  • David Dunlap
  • Andrew Orange
  • Mason Lee Shadrick
  • Jefferey “Jaybird” Farmer
  • Jeff Heltsley
  • Derrick Blakeley
Interactives & Tools