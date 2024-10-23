2024 General Election Ballot: Hopkins County
Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Hopkins County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov
All Precincts
State Representative- 4th Representative District
- D. Wade Williams (Republican)
- Lloyd Smith (Democratic)
Commonwealth’s Attorney- 4th Judicial District
- Kathryn Hibbs Senter (Republican)
Circuit Clerk
- Tanya Michelle Bowman (Republican)
Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)
- Lisa Payne Jones
- Jason Shea Fleming
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors (Nonpartisan) (Vote for Four)
- Michael Calhoun
- Jason Duncan
- Mark Alan Herring
White Plains 1 & 2, Nortonville 3 & 4, St. Charles 5, Mortons Gap 6, Barnsley 7, Earlington 15 and Ilsley 40
Member Board of Education- 1st Educational District (Vote for One)
- John Osborne
James Madison 10, 12, 18, 19, & 21, Hanson 16, 23, & 24 and Ashburg 17
Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District (Vote for One)
- Shannon Embry
Fairgrounds 14 & 22, James Madison 20, Pride 25, Rizpah Temple 26, 27, 28, & 29 AND West Broadway 34 & 35
Member Board of Education- 5th Educational District (Vote for One)
- Kerri Scisney
Dawson 38 and 39
Member Board of Education- Dawson Springs Independent School District (Vote for Two)
- Carol Niswonger
- Lisa Cotton
City of Dawson Springs
City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Kenneth Mitchell
- Rhonda C. Mills
- Martha Woosley
- Jesse Robinson
City of Earlington
City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Ann Gipson
- Vernon Gipson
- Barbara Ann Shelton
- Jessica Pharris
- Peggy Lou Babb
City of Hanson
City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)
- Emily-Anne Williams
- Annamary “Ann” LeCornu
- Carroll M. Oakley
- Felicia Greer
- Brandon Marsh
- Charles Peach
City of Mortons Gap
City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Wendy Smith
- Angie Creekmur
- Preston Thompson
- Kimberly Proffitt
- Roger Faulk
- Kody Appleby
- Tammy Vandiver
- Nancy Faulk
City of Nebo
City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)
- Charles “Juddy” Jarrell
- Jackie Pearce
City of Nortonville
City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Greg Rodgers
- James K. Harrison
- Danny E. Gunn
- Paul McPeek
- Lucille Putty
- Kristal Stanley
- James “Boo” Braden
City of Madisonville
City Council, Ward 1 (Vote for up to One)
- Misty Lee Cavanaugh
- Charles A. Kington
City Council, Ward 2 (Vote for up to One)
- Marvin Hightower
- Jimmy Young
City Council, Ward 3 (Vote for up to One)
- Adam Townsend
City Council, Ward 4 (Vote for up to One)
- Timothy Trice
- Larry W. Noffsinger
City Council, Ward 5 (Vote for up to One)
- Frank Stevenson
City Council, Ward 6 (Vote for up to One)
- J. Devi Thorp
- Glenda P. Wade
City of White Plains
Mayor (Unexpired Term)
- Harry Highfill
- Ben Almon
- Tony “Twink” Williams
City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)
- David Dunlap
- Andrew Orange
- Mason Lee Shadrick
- Jefferey “Jaybird” Farmer
- Jeff Heltsley
- Derrick Blakeley