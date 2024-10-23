2024 General Election Ballot: Hopkins County

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Hopkins County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website . More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Representative- 4th Representative District

D. Wade Williams (Republican)

Lloyd Smith (Democratic)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 4th Judicial District

Kathryn Hibbs Senter (Republican)

Circuit Clerk

Tanya Michelle Bowman (Republican)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

Lisa Payne Jones

Jason Shea Fleming

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors (Nonpartisan) (Vote for Four)

Michael Calhoun

Jason Duncan

Mark Alan Herring

White Plains 1 & 2, Nortonville 3 & 4, St. Charles 5, Mortons Gap 6, Barnsley 7, Earlington 15 and Ilsley 40

Member Board of Education- 1st Educational District (Vote for One)

John Osborne

James Madison 10, 12, 18, 19, & 21, Hanson 16, 23, & 24 and Ashburg 17

Member Board of Education- 3rd Educational District (Vote for One)

Shannon Embry

Fairgrounds 14 & 22, James Madison 20, Pride 25, Rizpah Temple 26, 27, 28, & 29 AND West Broadway 34 & 35

Member Board of Education- 5th Educational District (Vote for One)

Kerri Scisney

Dawson 38 and 39

Member Board of Education- Dawson Springs Independent School District (Vote for Two)

Carol Niswonger

Lisa Cotton

City of Dawson Springs

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

Kenneth Mitchell

Rhonda C. Mills

Martha Woosley

Jesse Robinson

City of Earlington

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

Ann Gipson

Vernon Gipson

Barbara Ann Shelton

Jessica Pharris

Peggy Lou Babb

City of Hanson

City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)

Emily-Anne Williams

Annamary “Ann” LeCornu

Carroll M. Oakley

Felicia Greer

Brandon Marsh

Charles Peach

City of Mortons Gap

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

Wendy Smith

Angie Creekmur

Preston Thompson

Kimberly Proffitt

Roger Faulk

Kody Appleby

Tammy Vandiver

Nancy Faulk

City of Nebo

City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)

Charles “Juddy” Jarrell

Jackie Pearce

City of Nortonville

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

Greg Rodgers

James K. Harrison

Danny E. Gunn

Paul McPeek

Lucille Putty

Kristal Stanley

James “Boo” Braden

City of Madisonville

City Council, Ward 1 (Vote for up to One)

Misty Lee Cavanaugh

Charles A. Kington

City Council, Ward 2 (Vote for up to One)

Marvin Hightower

Jimmy Young

City Council, Ward 3 (Vote for up to One)

Adam Townsend

City Council, Ward 4 (Vote for up to One)

Timothy Trice

Larry W. Noffsinger

City Council, Ward 5 (Vote for up to One)

Frank Stevenson

City Council, Ward 6 (Vote for up to One)

J. Devi Thorp

Glenda P. Wade

City of White Plains

Mayor (Unexpired Term)

Harry Highfill

Ben Almon

Tony “Twink” Williams

City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)