2024 General Election Ballot: Marshall County

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Marshall County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website . More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Representative- 6th Representative District

Chris Freeland (Republican)

Linda Story Edwards (Democratic)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 42nd Judicial Circuit

Dennis R. Foust (Independent)

Circuit Clerk

Tiffany Fralicx Griffith (Democratic)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

Lisa Payne Jones

Jason Shea Fleming

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors (Nonpartisan) (Vote for Four)

Taylor Hendley ‘

Ronald Davis

Brandon A. Mohler

North Benton, South Benton, Southwest Benton and West Benton; Part of Harvey

Member Board of Education- 1st Educational District (Vote for One)

Amy Waggoner

Draffenville, Palma, Sharpe and West Marshall; Part of Tatumsville

Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District (Vote for One)

Will R. Coursey

Brewers, Hardin, Olive, Ross and South Marshall; Part of Harvey

Member Board of Education- 5th Educational District (Vote for One)

Mary Beth Riggs

City of Hardin

City Council (Partisan) (Vote for up to Six)

Lyn Henderson (Democratic)

Pamela Bradley (Democratic)

Jackson Bradley (Democratic)

Gary Freeman (Democratic)

Donald A. Spindleman (Democratic)

Vickie Bush Burkeen (Independent)

Russell Dunn (Independent)

City of Benton

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

Kevin Farley

Gary Duke Henton

Ann C. Riley

J. Tyler Whitaker

Stanley “Butch” Holland

Laura E. Craynon

Chris Kerrick

Slyvia Jestes

Darryl G. Carr

John “Drew” Williams

City of Calvert City

City Council (Vote for up to Six)