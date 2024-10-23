© 2024
2024 General Election Ballot: Marshall County

WKMS
Published October 23, 2024 at 6:41 PM CDT

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Marshall County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Representative- 6th Representative District

  • Chris Freeland (Republican)
  • Linda Story Edwards (Democratic)

Commonwealth’s Attorney- 42nd Judicial Circuit

  • Dennis R. Foust (Independent)

Circuit Clerk

  • Tiffany Fralicx Griffith (Democratic)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

  • Lisa Payne Jones
  • Jason Shea Fleming

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors (Nonpartisan) (Vote for Four)

  • Taylor Hendley ‘
  • Ronald Davis
  • Brandon A. Mohler

North Benton, South Benton, Southwest Benton and West Benton; Part of Harvey

Member Board of Education- 1st Educational District (Vote for One)

  • Amy Waggoner

Draffenville, Palma, Sharpe and West Marshall; Part of Tatumsville

Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District (Vote for One)

  • Will R. Coursey

Brewers, Hardin, Olive, Ross and South Marshall; Part of Harvey

Member Board of Education- 5th Educational District (Vote for One)

  • Mary Beth Riggs

City of Hardin

City Council (Partisan) (Vote for up to Six)

  • Lyn Henderson (Democratic)
  • Pamela Bradley (Democratic)
  • Jackson Bradley (Democratic)
  • Gary Freeman (Democratic)
  • Donald A. Spindleman (Democratic)
  • Vickie Bush Burkeen (Independent)
  • Russell Dunn (Independent)

City of Benton

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

  • Kevin Farley
  • Gary Duke Henton
  • Ann C. Riley
  • J. Tyler Whitaker
  • Stanley “Butch” Holland
  • Laura E. Craynon
  • Chris Kerrick
  • Slyvia Jestes
  • Darryl G. Carr
  • John “Drew” Williams

City of Calvert City

City Council (Vote for up to Six)

  • Neeta Hale
  • Dustin Brown
  • Denae Shelton
  • Kevin Stokes
  • Ralph W. Howard
  • Jeremy Rowe
