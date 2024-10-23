2024 General Election Ballot: Marshall County
Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Marshall County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov
All Precincts
State Representative- 6th Representative District
- Chris Freeland (Republican)
- Linda Story Edwards (Democratic)
Commonwealth’s Attorney- 42nd Judicial Circuit
- Dennis R. Foust (Independent)
Circuit Clerk
- Tiffany Fralicx Griffith (Democratic)
Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)
- Lisa Payne Jones
- Jason Shea Fleming
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors (Nonpartisan) (Vote for Four)
- Taylor Hendley ‘
- Ronald Davis
- Brandon A. Mohler
North Benton, South Benton, Southwest Benton and West Benton; Part of Harvey
Member Board of Education- 1st Educational District (Vote for One)
- Amy Waggoner
Draffenville, Palma, Sharpe and West Marshall; Part of Tatumsville
Member Board of Education- 4th Educational District (Vote for One)
- Will R. Coursey
Brewers, Hardin, Olive, Ross and South Marshall; Part of Harvey
Member Board of Education- 5th Educational District (Vote for One)
- Mary Beth Riggs
City of Hardin
City Council (Partisan) (Vote for up to Six)
- Lyn Henderson (Democratic)
- Pamela Bradley (Democratic)
- Jackson Bradley (Democratic)
- Gary Freeman (Democratic)
- Donald A. Spindleman (Democratic)
- Vickie Bush Burkeen (Independent)
- Russell Dunn (Independent)
City of Benton
City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Kevin Farley
- Gary Duke Henton
- Ann C. Riley
- J. Tyler Whitaker
- Stanley “Butch” Holland
- Laura E. Craynon
- Chris Kerrick
- Slyvia Jestes
- Darryl G. Carr
- John “Drew” Williams
City of Calvert City
City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Neeta Hale
- Dustin Brown
- Denae Shelton
- Kevin Stokes
- Ralph W. Howard
- Jeremy Rowe