2024 General Election Ballot: McLean County
Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on McLean County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov
All Precincts
State Representative, 12th Representative District
- Jim Gooch Jr. (Republican)
- Alton M. Ayer (Democratic)
Commonwealth’s Attorney, 45th Judicial Circuit
- Clayton Douglas Adams (Democratic)
Circuit Clerk
- Taylor Skaggs (Republican)
Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)
- Lisa Payne Jones
- Jason Shea Fleming
Question - McLean County Cannabis
- Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in McLean County Kentucky? (Yes or No)
Part of Rumsey, Calhoun #1 & #2, and Beech Grove
Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District
- Tracy McMahon
Part of Livermore #1 & #2 and Calhoun #1
Member Board of Education, 3rd Educational District (Unexpired Term)
- Bobby Stevens
Island; Part of Livermore #1 & #2
Member Board of Education, 4th Educational District
- Katie V. Gunterman
Sacramento; Part of Rumsey
Member Board of Education, 5th Educational District
- Wendell H. Miller
City of Calhoun
City Council (Vote for up to six)
- Nancy Dant
- Brad Baird
- Kenneth Neal
- Irene Bryant Longtine
City of Island
City Commissioners (Vote for up to four)
- Pamela Eastwood
- Stacy L. Ashby
- Douglas Edwards
City of Livermore
City Council (Vote for up to six)
- Stephanie Curry Fulkerson
- Tristan Buckman
- Austin Babb
- Jesse C. Johnson
- David Gross
- Larry Leach
- Roy Thomas Kassinger
Question - Livermore Wet/Dry
- Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages in the City of Livermore (Yes or No)
City of Sacramento
City Commissioners (Vote for up to four)
- Jeremy Lee McLaughlin
- Isaac Smith
- Todd Franklin
- James K. Howard
- Amanda Ann Gish
- Allen “John” Miller Jr.
Sacramento Precinct
Question - Precinct A102 Wet/Dry
- Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages in Precinct A102, Sacramento? (Yes or No)
Island Precinct
Question - Precinct B102 Wet/Dry
- Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages in Precinct B102, Island? (Yes or No)