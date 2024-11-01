2024 General Election Ballot: McLean County

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on McLean County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website . More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Representative, 12th Representative District

Jim Gooch Jr. (Republican)

Alton M. Ayer (Democratic)

Commonwealth’s Attorney, 45th Judicial Circuit

Clayton Douglas Adams (Democratic)

Circuit Clerk

Taylor Skaggs (Republican)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

Lisa Payne Jones

Jason Shea Fleming

Question - McLean County Cannabis

Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in McLean County Kentucky? (Yes or No)

Part of Rumsey, Calhoun #1 & #2, and Beech Grove

Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District

Tracy McMahon

Part of Livermore #1 & #2 and Calhoun #1

Member Board of Education, 3rd Educational District (Unexpired Term)

Bobby Stevens

Island; Part of Livermore #1 & #2

Member Board of Education, 4th Educational District

Katie V. Gunterman

Sacramento; Part of Rumsey

Member Board of Education, 5th Educational District

Wendell H. Miller

City of Calhoun

City Council (Vote for up to six)

Nancy Dant

Brad Baird

Kenneth Neal

Irene Bryant Longtine

City of Island

City Commissioners (Vote for up to four)

Pamela Eastwood

Stacy L. Ashby

Douglas Edwards

City of Livermore

City Council (Vote for up to six)

Stephanie Curry Fulkerson

Tristan Buckman

Austin Babb

Jesse C. Johnson

David Gross

Larry Leach

Roy Thomas Kassinger

Question - Livermore Wet/Dry

Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages in the City of Livermore (Yes or No)

City of Sacramento

City Commissioners (Vote for up to four)

Jeremy Lee McLaughlin

Isaac Smith

Todd Franklin

James K. Howard

Amanda Ann Gish

Allen “John” Miller Jr.

Sacramento Precinct

Question - Precinct A102 Wet/Dry

Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages in Precinct A102, Sacramento? (Yes or No)

Island Precinct

Question - Precinct B102 Wet/Dry