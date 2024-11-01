© 2024
2024 General Election Ballot: McLean County

WKMS
Published November 1, 2024 at 1:18 PM CDT

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on McLean County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All Precincts

State Representative, 12th Representative District

  • Jim Gooch Jr. (Republican)
  • Alton M. Ayer (Democratic)

Commonwealth’s Attorney, 45th Judicial Circuit

  • Clayton Douglas Adams (Democratic)

Circuit Clerk

  • Taylor Skaggs (Republican)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

  • Lisa Payne Jones
  • Jason Shea Fleming

Question - McLean County Cannabis

  • Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in McLean County Kentucky? (Yes or No)

Part of Rumsey, Calhoun #1 & #2, and Beech Grove

Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District

  • Tracy McMahon

Part of Livermore #1 & #2 and Calhoun #1

Member Board of Education, 3rd Educational District (Unexpired Term)

  • Bobby Stevens

Island; Part of Livermore #1 & #2

Member Board of Education, 4th Educational District

  • Katie V. Gunterman

Sacramento; Part of Rumsey

Member Board of Education, 5th Educational District

  • Wendell H. Miller

City of Calhoun

City Council (Vote for up to six)

  • Nancy Dant
  • Brad Baird
  • Kenneth Neal
  • Irene Bryant Longtine

City of Island

City Commissioners (Vote for up to four)

  • Pamela Eastwood
  • Stacy L. Ashby
  • Douglas Edwards

City of Livermore

City Council (Vote for up to six)

  • Stephanie Curry Fulkerson
  • Tristan Buckman
  • Austin Babb
  • Jesse C. Johnson
  • David Gross
  • Larry Leach
  • Roy Thomas Kassinger

Question - Livermore Wet/Dry

  • Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages in the City of Livermore (Yes or No)

City of Sacramento

City Commissioners (Vote for up to four)

  • Jeremy Lee McLaughlin
  • Isaac Smith
  • Todd Franklin
  • James K. Howard
  • Amanda Ann Gish
  • Allen “John” Miller Jr.

Sacramento Precinct

Question - Precinct A102 Wet/Dry

  • Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages in Precinct A102, Sacramento? (Yes or No)

Island Precinct

Question - Precinct B102 Wet/Dry

  • Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages in Precinct B102, Island? (Yes or No)
