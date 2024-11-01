2024 General Election Ballot: Union County
Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Union County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov
All precincts
State Representative, 12th District
- Jim Gooch Jr. (Republican)
- Alton M. Ayer (Democratic)
Commonwealth’s Attorney, 5th Judicial District
- Zac Greenwell (Democratic)
Circuit Clerk
- Jo Sheridan (Republican)
Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)
- Lisa Payne Jones
- Jason Shea Fleming
Question - Union Cannabis
- Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Union County, Kentucky? (Yes or No)
Part of Morganfield #1 and Uniontown/Morganfield #2
Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District
- Jennifer Buckman
Boxville, Hitesville/Waverly, Meadows, Morganfield #3 and Morganfield #5; Part of Uniontown/Morganfield #2
Member Board of Education, 3rd Educational District
- Don Yarber
- Launyai Martin
Part of Raleigh/Henshaw and Sturgis #2/Devoken
Member Board of Education, 5th Educational District
- Donald “Donnie” Gatten
City of Morganfield
City Council (Vote for up to six)
- Paul Monsour
- Jason Alan Cormier
- Ronnie Burkins
- Rebecca Ann Edmondson
- Mike Moore
- Tom Patterson
- Lori Beth Wyatt
- Jeremy Collins
- Matthew Arnett
- Tommy Berry
- Kevin L. Nelson
- Alexandra Hope Watson
- Bruce “Turkey” Spaulding
- Brittany French
- Russell L. Wyatt
- Brian Humphrey
- Alvin Russelburg
- Suzanne Carr
Question - Morganfield Cannabis
- Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a license dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Morganfield, Kentucky? (Yes or No)
City of Sturgis
Mayor (Unexpired Term)
- Billy Adams
- Danny Joe Tapp
City Council (Vote for up to six)
- Malinda M. Dailey
- Allan Collins
- Charles Garnett
- Cecil Golightly-Tasker
- Cindy V. Tapp
- Hunter Davis
- Theresa Greer
- Dennis W. Odom
- Bernard Vinroe
- John K. Deibler
- Peter Van
Question - Sturgis Cannabis
- Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Sturgis, Kentucky? (Yes or No)
City of Uniontown
City Council (Vote for up to six)
- Karen Clevidence
- Joe Coker
- Trudy Howard
- Michael A. Brown
- Kara Vaughn
- Helen Payne
Question - Uniontown Cannabis
- Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Uniontown, Kentucky? (Yes or No)