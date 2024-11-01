2024 General Election Ballot: Union County

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Union County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website . More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All precincts

State Representative, 12th District

Jim Gooch Jr. (Republican)

Alton M. Ayer (Democratic)

Commonwealth’s Attorney, 5th Judicial District

Zac Greenwell (Democratic)

Circuit Clerk

Jo Sheridan (Republican)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

Lisa Payne Jones

Jason Shea Fleming

Question - Union Cannabis

Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Union County, Kentucky? (Yes or No)

Part of Morganfield #1 and Uniontown/Morganfield #2

Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District

Jennifer Buckman

Boxville, Hitesville/Waverly, Meadows, Morganfield #3 and Morganfield #5; Part of Uniontown/Morganfield #2

Member Board of Education, 3rd Educational District

Don Yarber

Launyai Martin

Part of Raleigh/Henshaw and Sturgis #2/Devoken

Member Board of Education, 5th Educational District



Donald “Donnie” Gatten

City of Morganfield

City Council (Vote for up to six)

Paul Monsour

Jason Alan Cormier

Ronnie Burkins

Rebecca Ann Edmondson

Mike Moore

Tom Patterson

Lori Beth Wyatt

Jeremy Collins

Matthew Arnett

Tommy Berry

Kevin L. Nelson

Alexandra Hope Watson

Bruce “Turkey” Spaulding

Brittany French

Russell L. Wyatt

Brian Humphrey

Alvin Russelburg

Suzanne Carr

Question - Morganfield Cannabis

Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a license dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Morganfield, Kentucky? (Yes or No)

City of Sturgis

Mayor (Unexpired Term)

Billy Adams

Danny Joe Tapp

City Council (Vote for up to six)

Malinda M. Dailey

Allan Collins

Charles Garnett

Cecil Golightly-Tasker

Cindy V. Tapp

Hunter Davis

Theresa Greer

Dennis W. Odom

Bernard Vinroe

John K. Deibler

Peter Van

Question - Sturgis Cannabis

Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Sturgis, Kentucky? (Yes or No)

City of Uniontown

City Council (Vote for up to six)

Karen Clevidence

Joe Coker

Trudy Howard

Michael A. Brown

Kara Vaughn

Helen Payne

Question - Uniontown Cannabis