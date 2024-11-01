© 2024
2024 General Election Ballot: Union County

WKMS
Published November 1, 2024 at 1:25 PM CDT

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Union County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All precincts

State Representative, 12th District

  • Jim Gooch Jr. (Republican)
  • Alton M. Ayer (Democratic)

Commonwealth’s Attorney, 5th Judicial District

  • Zac Greenwell (Democratic)

Circuit Clerk

  • Jo Sheridan (Republican)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

  • Lisa Payne Jones
  • Jason Shea Fleming

Question - Union Cannabis

  • Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Union County, Kentucky? (Yes or No)

Part of Morganfield #1 and Uniontown/Morganfield #2

Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District

  • Jennifer Buckman

Boxville, Hitesville/Waverly, Meadows, Morganfield #3 and Morganfield #5; Part of Uniontown/Morganfield #2

Member Board of Education, 3rd Educational District

  • Don Yarber
  • Launyai Martin

Part of Raleigh/Henshaw and Sturgis #2/Devoken

Member Board of Education, 5th Educational District

  • Donald “Donnie” Gatten

City of Morganfield

City Council (Vote for up to six)

  • Paul Monsour
  • Jason Alan Cormier
  • Ronnie Burkins
  • Rebecca Ann Edmondson
  • Mike Moore
  • Tom Patterson
  • Lori Beth Wyatt
  • Jeremy Collins
  • Matthew Arnett
  • Tommy Berry
  • Kevin L. Nelson
  • Alexandra Hope Watson
  • Bruce “Turkey” Spaulding
  • Brittany French
  • Russell L. Wyatt
  • Brian Humphrey
  • Alvin Russelburg
  • Suzanne Carr

Question - Morganfield Cannabis

  • Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a license dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Morganfield, Kentucky? (Yes or No)

City of Sturgis

Mayor (Unexpired Term)

  • Billy Adams
  • Danny Joe Tapp

City Council (Vote for up to six)

  • Malinda M. Dailey
  • Allan Collins
  • Charles Garnett
  • Cecil Golightly-Tasker
  • Cindy V. Tapp
  • Hunter Davis
  • Theresa Greer
  • Dennis W. Odom
  • Bernard Vinroe
  • John K. Deibler
  • Peter Van

Question - Sturgis Cannabis

  • Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Sturgis, Kentucky? (Yes or No)

City of Uniontown

City Council (Vote for up to six)

  • Karen Clevidence
  • Joe Coker
  • Trudy Howard
  • Michael A. Brown
  • Kara Vaughn
  • Helen Payne

Question - Uniontown Cannabis

  • Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Uniontown, Kentucky? (Yes or No)
