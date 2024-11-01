© 2024
2024 General Election Ballot: Webster County

Published November 1, 2024

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Webster County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All precincts

State Representative - 12th Representative District

  • Jim Gooch Jr. (Republican)
  • Alton M. Ayer (Democratic)

Commonwealth’s Attorney 5th Judicial District

  • Zac Greenwell (Democratic)

Circuit Clerk

  • Janet Ann Cole (Democratic)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

  • Lisa Payne Jones
  • Jason Shea Fleming

Question - Webster Cannabis

  • Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Webster County, Kentucky? (Yes or No)

North Dixon and South Dixon

Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District

  • Melony Hobgood
  • Dennis Parrish

North Sebree, South Sebree, and Poole

Member Board of Education, 2nd Educational District

  • David V. Asher
  • James A. Nance

East Providence, West Providence, North Providence and South Providence

Member Board of Education, 5th Educational District

  • Venita Murphy

City of Clay

City Council (Vote for up to six)

  • Kelly Hanor Ware
  • Michael Lee Grigg
  • Jamie Edens Daniel
  • Rocky Williams

Question - Clay Cannabis

  • Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Clay, Kentucky? (Yes or No)

City of Dixon

City Commissioners (Vote for up to four)

  • Peggy Poole
  • Robert Terry Webb
  • Randy Norman

Question - Dixon Cannabis

  • Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Dixon, Kentucky? (Yes or No)

City of Providence

City Council (Vote for up to six)

  • Jim Crowell
  • Jeff Marshall
  • Scott Fredrick
  • Randall Simms
  • Mark Turner
  • Shannon Cole Layton
  • James “Chip” Palmer

City of Sebree

City Council (Vote for up to six)

  • Pam “Eastwood” Jones
  • Korderro W. “Kord” Cooper
  • Kathy Jo Edwards
  • Billy Joe Smith
  • Jim Allen Williams
  • Jana Forker

Question - Sebree Cannabis

  • Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Sebree, Kentucky? (Yes or No)

City of Slaughters

City Commissioners (Vote for up to four)

  • Debra Rudd
  • Byron L. Van Winkle
  • C. Matthew Johnson
  • Kenneth Wells
