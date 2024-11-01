2024 General Election Ballot: Webster County

Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Webster County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website . More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov

All precincts

State Representative - 12th Representative District

Jim Gooch Jr. (Republican)

Alton M. Ayer (Democratic)

Commonwealth’s Attorney 5th Judicial District

Zac Greenwell (Democratic)

Circuit Clerk

Janet Ann Cole (Democratic)

Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)

Lisa Payne Jones

Jason Shea Fleming

Question - Webster Cannabis

Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Webster County, Kentucky? (Yes or No)

North Dixon and South Dixon

Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District

Melony Hobgood

Dennis Parrish

North Sebree, South Sebree, and Poole

Member Board of Education, 2nd Educational District

David V. Asher

James A. Nance

East Providence, West Providence, North Providence and South Providence

Member Board of Education, 5th Educational District

Venita Murphy

City of Clay

City Council (Vote for up to six)

Kelly Hanor Ware

Michael Lee Grigg

Jamie Edens Daniel

Rocky Williams

Question - Clay Cannabis

Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Clay, Kentucky? (Yes or No)

City of Dixon

City Commissioners (Vote for up to four)

Peggy Poole

Robert Terry Webb

Randy Norman

Question - Dixon Cannabis

Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Dixon, Kentucky? (Yes or No)

City of Providence

City Council (Vote for up to six)

Jim Crowell

Jeff Marshall

Scott Fredrick

Randall Simms

Mark Turner

Shannon Cole Layton

James “Chip” Palmer

City of Sebree

City Council (Vote for up to six)

Pam “Eastwood” Jones

Korderro W. “Kord” Cooper

Kathy Jo Edwards

Billy Joe Smith

Jim Allen Williams

Jana Forker

Question - Sebree Cannabis

Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Sebree, Kentucky? (Yes or No)

City of Slaughters

City Commissioners (Vote for up to four)