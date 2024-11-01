2024 General Election Ballot: Webster County
Here is a list of all of the state and local races with at least one candidate running for office that will appear on Webster County's ballots in November. A sample ballot can be found on the Secretary of State's website. More information, including polling locations, is available at govote.ky.gov
All precincts
State Representative - 12th Representative District
- Jim Gooch Jr. (Republican)
- Alton M. Ayer (Democratic)
Commonwealth’s Attorney 5th Judicial District
- Zac Greenwell (Democratic)
Circuit Clerk
- Janet Ann Cole (Democratic)
Judge of the Court of Appeals- 1st Appellate District, 2nd Division (Nonpartisan) (Unexpired Term)
- Lisa Payne Jones
- Jason Shea Fleming
Question - Webster Cannabis
- Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Webster County, Kentucky? (Yes or No)
North Dixon and South Dixon
Member Board of Education, 1st Educational District
- Melony Hobgood
- Dennis Parrish
North Sebree, South Sebree, and Poole
Member Board of Education, 2nd Educational District
- David V. Asher
- James A. Nance
East Providence, West Providence, North Providence and South Providence
Member Board of Education, 5th Educational District
- Venita Murphy
City of Clay
City Council (Vote for up to six)
- Kelly Hanor Ware
- Michael Lee Grigg
- Jamie Edens Daniel
- Rocky Williams
Question - Clay Cannabis
- Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Clay, Kentucky? (Yes or No)
City of Dixon
City Commissioners (Vote for up to four)
- Peggy Poole
- Robert Terry Webb
- Randy Norman
Question - Dixon Cannabis
- Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Dixon, Kentucky? (Yes or No)
City of Providence
City Council (Vote for up to six)
- Jim Crowell
- Jeff Marshall
- Scott Fredrick
- Randall Simms
- Mark Turner
- Shannon Cole Layton
- James “Chip” Palmer
City of Sebree
City Council (Vote for up to six)
- Pam “Eastwood” Jones
- Korderro W. “Kord” Cooper
- Kathy Jo Edwards
- Billy Joe Smith
- Jim Allen Williams
- Jana Forker
Question - Sebree Cannabis
- Are you in favor of the sale of medicinal cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in Sebree, Kentucky? (Yes or No)
City of Slaughters
City Commissioners (Vote for up to four)
- Debra Rudd
- Byron L. Van Winkle
- C. Matthew Johnson
- Kenneth Wells