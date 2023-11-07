Kentucky Decides: Live 2023 election results

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, who is running for reelection, said voting has been steady across the state. He said voter turnout is around 45% so far, keeping in line with last year’s numbers.

“We had people ready at 6 a.m. around the state to vote,” he said. “Lines formed already when the polling sites opened. That's typical. That happens every single election.”

Lynnette Fulton is one of those voters who was eager to exercise her right to vote on Election Day. She voted at Fern Creek High School, and said voting will help determine a better future for her grandchildren’s education.

“I was hearing all kinds of crazy stuff…about how….schools can't teach about the history of any of us, mostly African Americans,” she said. “If you're going to cut out everything that [my grandchildren] need to learn, they're not going to have anything to hold on to when they get older.”