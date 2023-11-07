LIVE UPDATES
Kentucky Decides: Live 2023 election results
Stay on top of who's ahead and how voting is going in the race for Kentucky governor and statewide offices.
Kentucky secretary of state gives Election Day update
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, who is running for reelection, said voting has been steady across the state. He said voter turnout is around 45% so far, keeping in line with last year’s numbers.
“We had people ready at 6 a.m. around the state to vote,” he said. “Lines formed already when the polling sites opened. That's typical. That happens every single election.”
Lynnette Fulton is one of those voters who was eager to exercise her right to vote on Election Day. She voted at Fern Creek High School, and said voting will help determine a better future for her grandchildren’s education.
“I was hearing all kinds of crazy stuff…about how….schools can't teach about the history of any of us, mostly African Americans,” she said. “If you're going to cut out everything that [my grandchildren] need to learn, they're not going to have anything to hold on to when they get older.”
Kentucky governor's race testing influence of national politics has on state elections
Voters have until 6 p.m. local time to cast ballots (we say that because Kentucky's one of those special states that straddles two time zones.)
While you're waiting for results, check out Capitol Reporter Sylvia Goodman's story about the staying power of national political influence on state elections, and how Kentucky's race for governor is an important data point in this conversation.
Also, want to know what political watchers will be looking for tonight? Dive into Joe Sonka's article on swing counties and other issues to follow as the votes roll in.
Remember it's not just the governor's race on the ballot: voters are weighing in on races for attorney general, secretary of state, agriculture commissioner, auditor and treasurer.
If you're a procrastinator, or just like the rush of last-minute voting, learn more about all the candidates running for statewide office in the Kentucky Public Radio Voter guide. There's a tool in there that will help you find your polling place.
And if you're wondering why your polling place is different this year, check out Justin Hicks' piece about how a lot of counties across the country consolidated where people vote.