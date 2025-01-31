Fort Campbell soldiers mobilized to southern border

The Department of Defense announced Sunday that around 1,500 Army soldiers and U.S. Marines have deployed to the southern border, with many mobilizing from Fort Campbell.

According to a U.S. Army release, Fort Campbell soldiers assigned to the 716th Military police battalion with the 101st Airborne Division have been deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Those Army soldiers and U.S. Marines will integrate with forces already along the border to bring the total forces to around 4,000 service members.

The release also stated that these service members will be working alongside the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection.

This mobilization is in support of U.S. Northern Command’s mission to enact President Donald Trump’s executive order to "protect the territorial integrity of the United States."