© 2025
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fort Campbell soldiers mobilized to southern border

WKMS | By Autumn Crawford
Published January 31, 2025 at 3:32 PM CST
U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters, 716th Military Police Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, KY step off for their deployment to the southern border on January 25, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces. This initial deployment of 1,500 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to nearly 4,000 personnel.
Spc. Parris Kersey
/
U.S. Department of Defense
U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters, 716th Military Police Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, KY step off for their deployment to the southern border on January 25, 2025.

The Department of Defense announced Sunday that around 1,500 Army soldiers and U.S. Marines have deployed to the southern border, with many mobilizing from Fort Campbell.

According to a U.S. Army release, Fort Campbell soldiers assigned to the 716th Military police battalion with the 101st Airborne Division have been deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border. 

Those Army soldiers and U.S. Marines will integrate with forces already along the border to bring the total forces to around 4,000 service members. 

The release also stated that these service members will be working alongside the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection.

This mobilization is in support of U.S. Northern Command’s mission to enact President Donald Trump’s executive order to "protect the territorial integrity of the United States."
Military
Autumn Crawford
See stories by Autumn Crawford