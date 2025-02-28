Remains of WWII soldier from Central City accounted for over 80 years after his death

More than 80 years after his death, the remains of a World War II soldier from Muhlenberg County have been accounted for.

Courtesy DPAA Kenneth D. Burgess

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Thursday that it identified the remains of Army Private First Class Kenneth D. Burgess of Central City through DNA, anthropological and circumstantial analyses.

The soldier, who was 29 at the time of his death, was stationed in Europe and was part of Operation Avalanche, an amphibious invasion of Salerno, Italy that took place in September 1943. According to a release, Burgess went missing in action later that same month, and was declared non-recoverable nearly five years later.

Burgess’ remains will be buried in Central City in May.