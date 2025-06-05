USDA approves of D-SNAP relief for Kentucky disaster areas

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is allowing Kentucky residents use of its Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – known as D-SNAP – for those recovering from severe weather on May 16.

This will allow SNAP households in impacted areas to purchase hot foods with their benefits.

Residents in Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Crittenden, Henderson, Hopkins, Lyon, Marshall, Trigg, Union and Webster counties are included in a list of 26 eligible counties for D-SNAP benefits.

People who may not be eligible for SNAP in normal circumstances can participate if they meet specific criteria, including income limits and qualifying disaster-related expenses. The temporary assistance program is set to expire July 2.

A separate waiver approved last month allowed residents in 78 Kentucky counties to use D-SNAP funds while recovering from severe weather in April.

The waiver covers communities in Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Graves, Hopkins, Henderson, Livingston, Marshall, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Trigg, Union and Webster counties and expires at the end of June.