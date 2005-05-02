Report Details Dropping Circulation for Newspapers

New figures from the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) -- the equivalent of the Nielsen ratings for newspapers -- show that daily newspapers surveyed lost nearly 2 percent of their paid circulation compared to a year ago.

Sunday editions lost 2.5 percent: In the figures below from the ABC report, for example, only the New York Times and New York Daily News showed an increase.

Recent circulation inflation scandals at Newsday and the Dallas Morning News have made newspapers far more careful about discounts and other promotions used to lure readers. In addition, online readership is not currently counted in the circulation figures, which are used to determine crucial advertising rates.

Total Paid Circulation for Top American Newspapers (Sunday Edition)**

