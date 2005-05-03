Tense Campaign for Labour Party in One London Sector

Campaigning for Thursday's national election in Britain has proven particularly contentious in areas such as East London's Bethnal Green and Bow constituency. Candidates there have been targeted by threats, tire slashings and egg-peltings.

The race between Scottish anti-war firebrand George Galloway and Labour candidate Oona King has focused particularly on the war in Iraq. In most of Britain, the war is low on voters' list of concerns; but that's not the case in the 41 parliamentary constituencies like this one that have significant Muslim minorities. Still, though Galloway says he's optimistic about beating his opponent, Labour's deep roots here won't be easy to break.

