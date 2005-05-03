© 2022
Tense Campaign for Labour Party in One London Sector

By Anthony Kuhn
Published May 3, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Campaigning for Thursday's national election in Britain has proven particularly contentious in areas such as East London's Bethnal Green and Bow constituency. Candidates there have been targeted by threats, tire slashings and egg-peltings.

The race between Scottish anti-war firebrand George Galloway and Labour candidate Oona King has focused particularly on the war in Iraq. In most of Britain, the war is low on voters' list of concerns; but that's not the case in the 41 parliamentary constituencies like this one that have significant Muslim minorities. Still, though Galloway says he's optimistic about beating his opponent, Labour's deep roots here won't be easy to break.

Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
