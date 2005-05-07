Bush and Putin Hold Private Meeting Near Moscow

President Bush meets with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow, a day before ceremonies to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany. More than 50 other world leaders will join the pair on Red Square Monday to celebrate VE Day.

The friendly meeting between the two presidents seemed to defuse a potentially tense situation. President Bush's comments on democracy in former Soviet republics like Latvia and Georgia had earned a sharp response from President Putin in the days leading up to their visit at the presidential residence just outside of Moscow.

