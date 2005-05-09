© 2022
GE Announces Environmental Initiatives

By Jack Speer
Published May 9, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
GE Chairman and Chief Executive Jeff Immelt discussed environmental strategies at George Washington University.
Jack Speer, NPR
General Electric announces a major investment in so-called green technology, in a move that may pressure the energy industry to develop policies to limit the levels of carbon dioxide and other environmentally harmful agents produced by their businesses.

GE Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Immelt, who detailed the plans in Washington, said lower carbon dioxide emissions at GE facilities will be an early target of the new emphasis. He was joined by World Resources Institute President Jonathan Lash in making Monday's announcement.

