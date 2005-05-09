GE Announces Environmental Initiatives

General Electric announces a major investment in so-called green technology, in a move that may pressure the energy industry to develop policies to limit the levels of carbon dioxide and other environmentally harmful agents produced by their businesses.

GE Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Immelt, who detailed the plans in Washington, said lower carbon dioxide emissions at GE facilities will be an early target of the new emphasis. He was joined by World Resources Institute President Jonathan Lash in making Monday's announcement.

