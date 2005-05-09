'Spamalot' Garners 14 Tony Nominations

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

Nominations for this year's Tony Awards was announced this morning in New York City. "Spamalot," the popular musical adaptation of skits created by "Monty Python" drew 14 nominations including best musical and best original score. Hank Azaria and Tim Curry were both nominated for leading actor in a musical, and "Spamalot" also earned Mike Nichols a nomination for best direction of a musical.

This year's winner of the Pulitzer Prize for drama, "Doubt," is nominated for eight Tonys, including best play. Cherry Jones was nominated for leading actress in a play for her portrayal of a nun who accuses a priest of molesting a boy. Brian F. O'Byrne was nominated for leading actor for his role as the priest.

(Soundbite of "Doubt")

Mr. BRIAN F. O'BYRNE: (As Father Flynn) You have not the slightest proof of anything.

Ms. CHERRY JONES: (As Sister Aloysius) But I have my certainty, and armed with that, I will go to your last parish and the one before that if necessary. I will find a parent, trust me, I will--a parent who probably doesn't know that you are still working with children. And once I do that, you will be exposed.

INSKEEP: That's from "Doubt," one of the nominees for a Tony Award today. The Tonys are presented by the American Theatre Wing, and the winners will be announced next month. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.