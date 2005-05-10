Grenade Found at Site of Bush's Speech in Georgia

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

The Secret Service is investigating an incident during President Bush's visit yesterday to Tblisi, Georgia. A device described as an inactive hand grenade was discovered near the stage from where the president addressed a huge crowd. Georgia's security chief said today the Soviet-made grenade was found about a hundred feet from the stage but he denied earlier reports that the grenade was thrown in the direction of the president. He said at no time was there any danger to President Bush or his host, the president of Georgia. A Secret Service spokeswoman said Georgian authorities did not report this incident until President Bush was aboard Air Force One and leaving the country.