South Sudan: After the Peace

By Jason Beaubien
Published May 11, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

After more than 20 years of war, South Sudan is embarking on one of the largest development programs ever launched in Africa. The leaders of the Sudanese People's Liberation Army and the government in Khartoum signed a peace deal earlier this year to end Sudan's civil war.

Now international donors have pledged $4.5 billion in aid to the devastated area. In the coming months, millions of Sudanese who fled the fighting are expected to return to what is one of the least developed places on Earth.

Jason Beaubien
Jason Beaubien is NPR's Global Health and Development Correspondent on the Science Desk.
