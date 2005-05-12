Shereen Meraji, NPR / / The neon sign of the Frontier casino and hotel marks the edge of the "old" Strip in Las Vegas.

Shereen Meraji, NPR / / Johnny Thompson, president of the Professional Elvis Impersonators Association, plays his hero twice a day at the Omaha Lounge at the downtown Plaza Hotel and Casino on the "old" strip.

On Sunday, Las Vegas celebrates its centennial, though it may be a surprise to many that a city built on glitz and gambling has much history at all. When a developer needs more room for a bigger hotel on the strip, an older hotel is typically blown up to make way.

Most American cities have a genesis story. Think of Manhattan, bought for $24 worth of baubles, or Los Angeles' humble roots as a dusty Mexican pueblo. The story of Las Vegas begins with a small concrete pillar, looking a little like a parking barrier, marking the day in 1905 when 110 acres of land was auctioned off by a railroad company. And thus, the city was born...

That marker sits between a McDonald's restaurant and a run-down casino on the "old" strip, far away from the billion-dollar fantasy resort casinos lining the "new" strip.

Las Vegas remained a tiny, two-track railroad junction town until legendary gangster Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel helped create the first luxury gambling resort, the Flamingo. Las Vegas is now a metropolis of nearly two million people, and a cultural touchstone, for better or worse.

"Las Vegas is either the city that represents America, or the city that America built to represent itself," says historian Michael Green.

