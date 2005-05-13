Pocket Narratives from the Mountain Goats

/ / The Sunset Tree

When the indie band the Mountain Goats began making music in the early 1990s, their albums were recorded on a boombox and released on cassette tapes.

The group's production values have changed, but their evocative, pocket-narrative lyrics are the same. Singer-songwriter John Darnielle, possessed of a distinctive, piercing voice, looks back at his past in the songs on the band's latest album, The Sunset Tree.

Darnielle, bassist Peter Hughes, cellist Erik Friedlander and guitarist/producer John Vanderslice join Linda Wertheimer in studio 4A to play some music and talk about the album.

