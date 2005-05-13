© 2022
Pocket Narratives from the Mountain Goats

By Linda Wertheimer
Published May 13, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
The Sunset Tree
The Sunset Tree

When the indie band the Mountain Goats began making music in the early 1990s, their albums were recorded on a boombox and released on cassette tapes.

The group's production values have changed, but their evocative, pocket-narrative lyrics are the same. Singer-songwriter John Darnielle, possessed of a distinctive, piercing voice, looks back at his past in the songs on the band's latest album, The Sunset Tree.

Darnielle, bassist Peter Hughes, cellist Erik Friedlander and guitarist/producer John Vanderslice join Linda Wertheimer in studio 4A to play some music and talk about the album.

Linda Wertheimer
As NPR's senior national correspondent, Linda Wertheimer travels the country and the globe for NPR News, bringing her unique insights and wealth of experience to bear on the day's top news stories.
