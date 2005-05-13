© 2022
Souza Lends a Fresh Note to Brazilian Music

By Jacki Lyden
Published May 13, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Luciana Souza, in a detail from her new CD.

When Luciana Souza was gathering material for her new album, she asked guitarist Marco Pereira to write her an original "choro." The choro is a Brazilian form of music that gave rise to samba and bossa nova. It dates back to the late 1800s and was influenced by 19th Century European salon music. The choro relies on improvisation, and is usually played by small ensembles, without any vocals.

But as Jacki Lyden notes, the choro is a fitting metaphor for a performer who is equal parts samba singer, jazz singer and classical singer. It's no wonder she wanted to lend her voice to a choro on her new album, Duos II.

Jacki Lyden
Longtime listeners recognize Jacki Lyden's voice from her frequent work as a substitute host on NPR. As a journalist who has been with NPR since 1979, Lyden regards herself first and foremost as a storyteller and looks for the distinctive human voice in a huge range of national and international stories.
