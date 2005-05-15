Islamic Protests in Uzbekistan Leave More than 500 Dead

At least 500 people have died in Uzbekistan after violent protests in the Central Asian country. Demonstrators remain in control of parts of the country, which provided a military base for U.S. forces' operations in nearby Afghanistan. Last week Uzbek troops clashed with Islamic protesters after rebels freed inmates who were to be tried on charges of religious extremism.

Steve Inskeep talks with freelance reporter Natalya Antelava in Tashkent and Fred Starr of Central Asia-Caucasus Institute at Johns Hopkins' School of Advanced International Studies about the latest developments.

