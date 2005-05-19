© 2022
Video Gaming Goes Hollywood

By Xeni Jardin
Published May 19, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Day to Day technology contributor Xeni Jardin visits the annual E3 video game convention in Los Angeles, and reports on how movies are having greater and greater influence over the video game industry.

She tours the event with Wil Wheaton, an actor who won some fame among the "geek" crowd for his role in Star Trek: The Next Generation. He's now become a celebrity in the world of video game voice-overs and writes game reviews.

Xeni Jardin
Xeni Jardin can be heard on NPRs Day to Day, offering technology insights for listeners nationwide. Jardin is also a contributing writer for Wired Magazine, as well as a tech culture journalist and co-editor of the collaborative weblog BoingBoing.net, the award-winning "Directory of Wonderful Things."