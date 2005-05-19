Video Gaming Goes Hollywood

Day to Day technology contributor Xeni Jardin visits the annual E3 video game convention in Los Angeles, and reports on how movies are having greater and greater influence over the video game industry.

She tours the event with Wil Wheaton, an actor who won some fame among the "geek" crowd for his role in Star Trek: The Next Generation. He's now become a celebrity in the world of video game voice-overs and writes game reviews.

