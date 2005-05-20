The Speech Burned on Carrie Fisher's Brain

Many people first encountered actress Carrie Fisher as a faded holograph image beamed from the R2-D2 unit in 1977's Star Wars.

Since then, the apparition known as Princess Leia has become a dominant image associated with Fisher. She remembers some choice lines in a 2004 interview with Fresh Air, namely those from the R2D2 projection scene.

"What if I get senile and that is all the stuff that I say while drooling?" Fisher asks. "'Years ago you served my father in the Clone Wars'... That'll be my next book. Me as an old woman having them dress me as Princess Leia in the old folks' home."

