Janet Guthrie, 'First Lady' of the Indy 500

The running of the 89th Indianapolis 500 this weekend boasts only the fourth woman ever to qualify for the legendary race, driver Danica Patrick.

Steve Inskeep talks with Janet Guthrie, who broke the gender barrier at Indianapolis in 1977 when she became the first woman to compete in America's premier auto race.

She recently published a new book about her experiences, Janet Guthrie: A Life at Full Throttle.

